Sultan of Sokoto Tasks Muslims On National Unity, Religious Tolerance

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has challenged Muslims in the country to rise above ethnic, regional and social divisions and take greater responsibility for safeguarding national unity, promoting religious tolerance and confronting the security challenges threatening the country.

This is just as he warned that ethnicity, regional affiliations and differences in social backgrounds must never be allowed to undermine the unity of the Muslim Ummah or the collective responsibility of Nigerians to build a peaceful, stable and prosperous nation.

The Sultan, who made the call in Ibadan, while addressing participants at the 11th General Assembly of the Muslim Ummah of South-West Nigeria (MUSWEN), held at the M.O. Abdul Hall, University of Ibadan Central Mosque Auditorium, stressed that Muslims, irrespective of their ethnic origins or geographical locations, shared a common religious identity and must demonstrate, through their conduct and relationships, the unifying principles of Islam.

The assembly, which attracted Islamic leaders, traditional rulers, government representatives and other dignitaries, was held under the theme, ‘Insecurity in Nigeria: A Technology-Driven and Collective Approach for National Development.’

Abubakar, who is also the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), maintained that the survival and progress of the Muslim community depend largely on its ability to preserve its common identity and resist divisive tendencies capable of weakening its collective strength.

According to him, the Almighty Allah created humanity as one family, making it imperative for Muslims to place their religious obligations and shared humanity above ethnic sentiments and other considerations.

He said: “We are one big family. Ethnicity should never be a determining factor in identifying who is a Muslim and who is not. Almighty Allah created us as one human family and commanded us to worship Him alone and glorify His name.”

He insisted that Islam must remain the guiding principle of Muslims’ lives, urging them not to allow political, ethnic or regional interests to displace the fundamental teachings of their faith.

“It must be Islam first, Islam first, Islam first, and Islam last,” he declared.

The Sultan further noted the equality of all human beings before Allah, explaining that neither ethnic background, social standing nor material possessions determined an individual’s worth in the sight of God.

He said righteousness, piety and the fear of Allah remained the true standards by which human beings should be judged, adding that: “Before Allah, we are all equal. The best among us is the one who possesses the greatest degree of piety and righteousness.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of the MUSWEN Board of Trustees, Dr. Olawale Babalakin (SAN), called for greater institutional cooperation and a stronger sense of collective responsibility among Muslim organisations in the South-west.

He argued that the ability of the Muslim community to make meaningful contributions to national development depended on its capacity to overcome internal divisions, strengthen its institutions and pursue clearly defined common objectives.

Babalakin identified education, technological advancement and sustainable funding as critical pillars for the organisation’s growth, urging Muslim stakeholders to invest in initiatives that would strengthen the community’s intellectual, economic and institutional capacity.

The legal luminary also cautioned against extremism, calling on Muslims to embrace moderation, peaceful engagement and constructive participation in national affairs,

maintaining that a more robust institutional structure would enable MUSWEN to achieve its objectives, respond effectively to the needs of its members and contribute more meaningfully to the wider society.

The outgone MUSWEN President, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, used the occasion to present an account of his six-year stewardship, highlighting achievements in property development, financial management, educational interventions and conflict resolution.

He said his administration had prioritised the strengthening of the organisation’s financial foundation and the establishment of sustainable structures to support its long-term activities.

In his acceptance address, the new MUSWEN President, Alhaji Rafiu Adisa Ebiti, pledged to build on the achievements of his predecessor and reposition the organisation as a stronger institution capable of addressing the educational, healthcare, economic and social challenges confronting Muslims in the South-west.

He said his administration would pursue a more people-oriented agenda, with particular attention to education, healthcare delivery, economic empowerment and the development of women and young people, explaining that the organisation must move beyond institutional activities to initiatives capable of producing measurable improvements in the lives of its members and contributing to the development of the country.

“We want a MUSWEN that is more responsive to the needs of the people, particularly in education, healthcare, economic empowerment and the development of our youths and women. Our responsibility is to build on the achievements of the past and make the organisation more effective,” he said.