34m Learners, 700,000 Teachers Now on Nation’s Digital Education Database, Says FG

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Federal Government has now captured more than 34 million learners and 700,000 teachers on the Nigerian Education Data Infrastructure (NEDI), giving the country, for the first time, real-time data on who is in school, where they are and what they need.

National Project Coordinator, Special Programmes Operations and Implementation Unit, Office of the Minister of Education, Mr. Adebayo Onigbanjo, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja at a news conference ahead of the launch of the National Educational Technology (EdTech) Strategy.

Onigbanjo said NEDI would serve as the data backbone of Nigeria’s education system, providing reliable information for planning, resource allocation and accountability.

He explained that the platform had replaced the largely manual process of collecting school data, which often resulted in delays and outdated information.

Data are now collected directly from schools through digital devices and uploaded to a central platform.

“The Nigerian National EdTech Strategy represents the Federal Government’s commitment to building a unified, data-driven, and future-ready education system.

“It provides a coherent national framework for integrating technology across teaching, learning, education management, teacher development, digital infrastructure, and governance.

“It ensures that investments in education technology translate into improved learning outcomes and greater equity across the country,” he said.

Crucially, he said the system would enable government to identify out-of-school children, monitor enrolment and direct interventions to learners and communities that need them most.

Onigbanjo said the strategy was designed to move Nigeria from a resource-based economy to a knowledge-based economy through a coordinated and data-driven education system.

He identified five pillars of the strategy as data and interoperability, digital infrastructure, technology and procurement, teacher transformation and governance and coordination.

He said the data and interoperability component would promote common data standards, enabling existing education technology systems to share information while protecting personal records under the Nigerian Data Protection Act.

According to him, the infrastructure component will prioritise reliable electricity, broadband connectivity and digital devices, particularly for rural and underserved communities.

He said the strategy would also establish standards for teachers’ digital skills, certification and career progression through the National Teachers Digital Competency Framework (NTDCF).

“Our immediate priorities are clear: put the governance arrangements in place, strengthen NEDI and extend its priority interfaces, map school infrastructure gaps, launch NTDCF implementation, formalise arrangements with participating states, and mobilise our partners.

“Implementation will be phased. We will mobilise in late 2026 and 2027, scale up thereafter, and focus on optimisation and sustainability through 2030,” he said.

Onigbanjo said a National Teacher Professional Development Portal would support online, offline and blended learning for teachers.

He said the strategy would also introduce AskFM, a digital assistant designed to provide parents, students, teachers, institutions and the general public with information on the ministry’s programmes, policies and services.

He added that artificial intelligence would be deployed responsibly, with emphasis on literacy, teacher development and controlled pilot programmes.

He said privacy, child protection and human oversight would remain non-negotiable in the deployment of emerging technologies.

Onigbanjo said the strategy was developed in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, state governments, development partners, the private sector, academia and civil society.

He acknowledged the support of the Mastercard Foundation and the World Bank in developing the strategy.