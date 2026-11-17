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Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, and former Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, have attributed Nigeria’s declining international standing, worsening insecurity and failure to fulfil its enormous potential to the inability of successive leaders to sustain the selfless leadership values demonstrated by the country’s founding fathers.

While Ndume lamented that Nigeria had lost the international respect and prestige it commanded during the era of nationalist leaders, Amosun declared that the country could only regain its standing through purposeful leadership, insisting that public office holders must choose between being statesmen and businessmen.

The two federal lawmakers spoke at the seventh Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe Annual Award Lecture, held in Abuja, yesterday, to commemorate the 122nd posthumous birthday of Nigeria’s first President.

Ndume, who expressed concern over the country’s deteriorating security situation and declining international reputation, said Nigeria would have remained among the world’s greatest nations if it had continued to produce leaders of the calibre of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Sir Ahmadu Bello and Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“If Nigeria had continued to produce leaders of their calibre, the country would have remained one of the greatest nations in the world,” he declared.

He recalled that Nigeria once commanded enormous respect internationally, particularly among countries such as China, India, Hong Kong and the United States, but lamented that the country’s standing had deteriorated considerably.

Illustrating the extent of the decline, Ndume recalled how his experience travelling to the United Kingdom as a student differed dramatically from his recent official trip despite carrying a diplomatic passport.

Amosun, in his remarks, agreed that Nigeria’s fundamental challenge was leadership, arguing that the country’s founding fathers were remembered not for the material wealth they accumulated but for their commitment to national development.

The former governor, who disclosed that he was pursuing a PhD in leadership at King’s College London, said Nigeria’s founding fathers established enduring examples of selfless public service that contemporary leaders should emulate.

“Nobody is celebrating Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe today because of the amount of money he left behind. Nobody is celebrating Chief Obafemi Awolowo or Sir Ahmadu Bello because of the material wealth they accumulated.

“They are remembered because they served diligently and selflessly. They were not primarily concerned about making money or accumulating personal wealth. Their priority was service to the nation and the people,” he said.

Amosun added: “You cannot be a businessman and a statesman at the same time. You must choose one. The leaders we are celebrating chose to be statesmen, and that is why we continue to remember them. They remain the benchmarks for good governance and responsible leadership.”

He, however, expressed optimism that Nigeria could overcome its present challenges if its leaders embraced responsible governance and stopped seeking validation from foreign countries.

“Despite the challenges confronting Nigeria, I remain extremely optimistic about the country’s future. We will get there, and I believe it will happen sooner than many people expect. The solution is good leadership,” he said.