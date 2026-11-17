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• After Onanuga’s initial denial of incident

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed a presidential directive to warn and release 78 suspects involved in an attack on President Bola Tinubu’s convoy shortly after Jumu’ah prayers at a mosque in Garki last Friday.

Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Josephine Adeh, confirmed the directive, in a statement yesterday.

Although, Special Assistant to the President on Digital Engagement and New Media, O’tega Ogra, alongside Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, had denied the incident, describing reports of the attack as false and misleading.

But Adeh said, in the statement yesterday, “Following the extension of presidential clemency to the individuals involved in the attack, the presidency directed that the suspects arrested in connection with the incident be warned and released.

“In compliance with the directive, the Command wishes to inform the public that the suspects are currently undergoing the necessary release processes.”

Recalling the incident that led to the arrests on Friday, Adeh said, “The FCT Police Command wishes to inform the public that 78 suspects were arrested following the attack on the motorcade of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on Friday, 13th November 2026, at a mosque in Garki District, Abuja.

“The incident occurred shortly after the president observed Jumu’ah prayers at a mosque in Garki, when some individuals attacked the departing convoy with stones and other dangerous objects, damaging several vehicles and causing injuries to some security operatives.”

Adeh stated, “A joint security team, led by the police, swiftly responded to the incident, while subsequent intelligence-led raids within the area led to further arrests, bringing the total number of suspects arrested in connection with the incident to 78.”

Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Ahmed Mohammed Sanusi, warned against acts of violence, public disorder, and destruction of property.

Sanusi said, “As preparations for the 2027 general election intensify, the command urges all political parties, political actors, and their supporters to embrace peaceful political engagement and shun violence, intimidation, inflammatory statements and incitement.”

Sanusi directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and heads of tactical units to remain vigilant and intensify security operations to ensure the safety of residents and visitors.

He urged residents to remain security-conscious and promptly report suspicious persons and activities to the nearest police station.