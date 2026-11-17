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Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Opposition political parties will on November 23, 2026, adopt a National Reform Programme outlining policy priorities and institutional reforms to address the country’s major challenges ahead of the 2027 general election.

The parties will also sign a National Covenant for Democratic Renewal and a Framework for Opposition Unity at the Second Summit of Nigeria’s Opposition Political Parties scheduled to hold at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja.

The Coalition for Democracy (formerly G100) disclosed this on Monday, in a statement by Salihu Moh. Lukman on behalf of the participating parties.

According to the coalition, the three documents were developed by working groups comprising representatives of the participating political parties following the first opposition summit held in Abuja on August 31, 2026.

It said the November 23 summit would provide an opportunity for the parties to formally adopt the documents and commit themselves to a common framework for democratic renewal, political cooperation and national reforms.

The coalition said the National Reform Programme would set out the policy priorities and institutional changes required to tackle Nigeria’s pressing challenges, while the other documents would establish principles for sustained cooperation among opposition parties.

“Our objective is not simply to unite against a ruling party. It is to unite around a vision of the country we want to build and the democratic principles by which we intend to govern,” the statement said.

The coalition added that the parties had decided to institutionalise their cooperation through written commitments rather than rely on personal agreements that could collapse when political circumstances changed.

It said the first common national undertaking under the proposed framework would be to protect the integrity of votes at every polling unit across the country.

“Whatever differences may exist among our parties, there can be no disagreement on the right of Nigerians to freely choose their leaders and have their votes count. Defending that right is the irreducible minimum of our cooperation,” it said.

The coalition expressed concern over what it described as growing threats to electoral transparency and the narrowing of Nigeria’s democratic space, accusing the ruling party of actions that undermine political competition.

It said Nigeria needed a strong and independent opposition, insisting that a competitive multiparty system was essential to constitutional democracy.