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• Asks Tinubu govt to deliver relief

•Insists economic reforms must translate into improved living conditions; demands action against insecurity

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has acknowledged that the economic hardship confronting Nigerians is real, insisting that governments at all levels must urgently address the growing difficulties facing households and businesses.

Abbas declared the immediate consequences of the economic reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu’s administration had imposed considerable pressure on citizens, stressing the ultimate justification for the policies would be their ability to deliver tangible improvements in the living conditions of ordinary Nigerians.

He warned the suffering of citizens could no longer be ignored or dismissed, challenging those in positions of authority to demonstrate greater sensitivity and commitment to addressing the country’s economic challenges.

“The pain facing households and businesses is real, and those in power must take it seriously,” he declared.

The Speaker spoke on Monday at the ongoing 13th World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) in Abuja, where he delivered a presentation on responsible communication, democratic accountability, governance and institutional reforms.

He was represented at the event by the House Majority Leader, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, who represents Owan East/Owan West Federal Constituency of Edo State.

Abbas acknowledged that although the economic reforms initiated by the Tinubu administration were designed to address structural weaknesses, restore economic stability and lay the foundation for sustainable growth, their immediate impact had created considerable difficulties for Nigerians.

He said the government must ensure that the anticipated benefits of the reforms eventually reached ordinary citizens rather than remain economic projections without corresponding improvements in their daily lives.

“The challenge before government is to ensure that their benefits translate into tangible improvements in the lives of ordinary Nigerians,” he said.

According to him, Nigerians expected government to provide security, create employment opportunities, improve public services and ensure better governance, adding that the credibility of public institutions depended substantially on their ability to respond to these expectations.

On the worsening security situation, Abbas demanded decisive and sustained action against criminal elements responsible for violence across the country.

He described every innocent life lost to insecurity as a tragedy requiring justice and accountability, insisting that protecting lives and property remained one of government’s fundamental responsibilities.

“Every innocent life lost is a tragedy that calls for justice and accountability,” he said.

He urged federal and state governments to strengthen security institutions, confront those responsible for criminal activities and guarantee the protection of every Nigerian, irrespective of religion, ethnicity or geographical location.

“We must remain resolute in confronting those responsible, strengthening our security institutions, and protecting every Nigerian, irrespective of religion, ethnicity, or place of origin,” he added.

The Speaker also linked responsible communication to the survival and strengthening of democracy, arguing that the quality of public discourse significantly influenced citizens’ confidence in democratic institutions.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s democratic journey since 1999, he said the country had sustained constitutional governance through successive elections and changes in political leadership but acknowledged that institutional capacity, electoral confidence, public accountability and political intolerance remained significant challenges.

“Democracy cannot thrive on institutions alone. It also depends on the quality of public discourse,” he stated.

Abbas cautioned against international narratives that portrayed Nigeria exclusively through its challenges, arguing that such representations could undermine recognition of the country’s achievements, economic potential and human capital.

He, however, clarified that his position was not an attempt to shield government from legitimate criticism but a demand for fairness and balanced reporting.

“There is a difference between reporting a country’s difficulties and reducing the country to those difficulties. There is also a difference between legitimate scrutiny and the construction of narratives that oversimplify complex realities,” he said.

“We do not seek immunity from scrutiny. We seek fairness in the exercise of scrutiny. This is not an argument for managing Nigeria’s image at the expense of truth.”

The Speaker charged journalists and public relations practitioners to uphold accuracy, independence, fairness and professional standards, stressing that credible information remained indispensable to democratic accountability.

He described the National Assembly as the constitutional platform through which citizens’ aspirations were translated into policies, laws and decisions capable of shaping the country’s collective future.

Abbas maintained the legitimacy of parliament should not be measured merely by the number of laws enacted but by public confidence in its processes and the extent to which its activities reflected the interests of Nigerians.

He identified national security, economic growth, education, healthcare, social inclusion, institutional strengthening and an open Parliament as key legislative priorities.

He also disclosed that the National Assembly had advanced constitutional reforms aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture, including proposals for the establishment of state police.

Meanwhile, the forum, organised by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), featured strong calls by international communication experts for ethical standards and professional accountability amid the growing threats posed by artificial intelligence and misinformation.

Speaking at the conference, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management, Prof. Justin Green, said communication professionals had an important responsibility to promote accountability, equality and justice.

He argued that public relations practitioners must go beyond serving the interests of governments and corporate organisations to amplify the concerns of citizens whose voices might otherwise remain unheard.

Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations, United Kingdom, Mr. Alastair McCapra, warned that public relations professionals must address their own credibility challenges before assuming the responsibility of rebuilding public confidence in other institutions.

Presenting findings from research conducted by the CIPR and four other professional bodies, McCapra disclosed that only 42 per cent of respondents considered professionals trustworthy, while just 28 per cent regarded them as ethical.

He said the findings demonstrated the urgent need for professional associations to strengthen integrity, competence and accountability among their members.

In his presentation, NIPR Vice President, Prof. Emmanuel Dandaura, warned that artificial intelligence was making deception cheaper, faster and increasingly convincing.

He said the growing ability of machines to generate persuasive content had fundamentally changed the responsibilities of public relations practitioners.

“This matters particularly in an age when artificial intelligence makes deception cheaper, faster, and increasingly convincing,” he said.

Dandaura argued that the profession’s enduring relevance would depend less on producing persuasive messages and more on exercising sound judgment and demonstrating moral courage.

“Our competitive advantage must remain our ability not just to produce persuasive content, because machines can do that better, but most importantly, our enduring value must lie in judgment, accountability, moral courage and the ability to counsel institutions toward responsible conduct,” he said.

He lamented the widening gap between the increasing volume of communication and declining public confidence.

“We communicate so much, yet we struggle so profoundly to trust one another,” he observed.