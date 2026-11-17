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Chiemelie Ezeobi in Antalya, Türkiye





The Lagos State government has unveiled the Lagos Standards, a framework designed to establish benchmarks for measuring, reporting and verifying carbon generated or avoided through activities within the state, as part of efforts to establish a functional carbon market.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Babatunde Ajayi, who disclosed this in an interview with THISDAY on the sidelines of the ongoing COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, said the standards would build on the Lagos Carbon Project and provide the foundation for carbon market activities in the state.

Giving credit for the successes recorded by Lagos State to the holistic backing gotten from an environmentally-focused Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, he explained that carbon-related activities covered by the framework include emissions reductions achieved through solar panels, solar-powered streetlights and other interventions that help reduce carbon emissions.

According to him, the introduction of the standards is one of three major priorities Lagos brought to COP31, alongside transport emission zoning and the promotion of climate justice.

On transport emission zoning, he said the state had conducted emissions mapping to identify areas where vehicular emissions could be reduced through the establishment of low-emission zones.

He explained that the initiative would help reduce transport-related pollution in designated corridors and communities, adding that Lagos used the global climate conference to assess its framework against international standards and learn from other cities.

“Emission zoning is a major way to reduce transport emissions and vehicular emissions in certain corridors and communities that are considered low-emission zones.

“We have done emissions mapping and emissions zoning for Lagos, but we thought it was important to test the framework against global standards at COP, and we have done that,” he said.

The third priority, he said, was to promote social and climate justice in implementing environmental policies and projects.

He stressed that climate interventions must take into consideration the needs of women, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups who might otherwise be excluded from the benefits of climate action.

He said climate justice would serve as a guiding principle in implementing the state’s carbon and transport emission initiatives.

The General Manager clarified that LASEPA did not sign any new partnerships at COP31, explaining that the agency presented projects and ideas already being implemented in Lagos to assess them against international standards, exchange knowledge and learn from other cities.

He cited an engagement with Uganda as an example of the value of such exchanges, saying representatives from the country had expressed interest in learning from Lagos’ environmental initiatives.

He also disagreed with suggestions that successive climate conferences merely repeated previous discussions, noting that the focus of COP had evolved over the years from plastic pollution and emissions to climate and health, with increasing emphasis on implementation.

Having attended COP for five years, he said he had witnessed the progression in climate discussions and the value of comparing experiences, data and solutions among participating cities.

He added that some of Lagos’ ongoing carbon initiatives had their origins in conversations at previous climate conferences.

Lagos Rates Climate Implementation Eight Out Of 10

Assessing the state’s progress in implementing its climate policies and projects, the General Manager rated Lagos eight out of 10.

He attributed the rating to the pace of implementation, the standards established through its policies and the projects already initiated by the state.

He also highlighted technology, artificial intelligence and improved operational efficiency as major areas of progress under his leadership.

He said he hoped to be remembered for introducing innovations that improved the agency’s processes, strengthened its use of technology and accelerated service delivery.

Among the achievements he highlighted was the expansion of the state’s clean air monitoring network from between five and 10 local sensors to more than 200 across Lagos.

He also noted LASEPA’s role as head of policy at the Africa Clean Air Forum, describing it as part of the agency’s growing international profile.

The General Manager said the agency’s ability to secure grants and funding consistently had also marked a significant development in its operations.

Beyond institutional achievements, he said the impact of the agency’s work on residents remained an important measure of its performance.

He explained that improved processes had enabled the agency to respond more quickly to environmental complaints and address everyday environmental problems confronting residents.

Breaking Down Projects To Attract Climate Finance

On the challenge of accessing climate finance, the LASEPA boss said the agency had adopted a project-by-project approach, breaking down major environmental challenges into smaller interventions to attract funding.

He disclosed that the agency had secured $2,000 from the Japanese government for a climate-health project focused on preventing cholera outbreaks associated with flooding.

It also received $50,000 from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the University of Chicago for its EPIC project, which focuses on clean air.

He further disclosed that $250,000 had supported adaptation interventions in communities, including engagements with markets and training programmes for women.

According to him, although large-scale climate projects could be difficult to finance at once, smaller interventions with clearly defined objectives and measurable outcomes were more likely to attract support.

“Finance is available at the scale of your project or at the scale of the problem you present. If you put your problem in bits and pieces, you are likely to get finance faster.

“In Lagos, for instance, at LASEPA, we have been able to secure three major financing opportunities because we broke down our problems into smaller projects.

“So, while you may not get billions of dollars at once for a massive road project, because people want to see results for what they have invested in, when you put projects into smaller, manageable components, funding becomes more accessible.

“I don’t think climate finance is impossible or inaccessible. I think it exists, but for mega projects, everybody will think twice before taking on such a huge commitment. If you break it into smaller bits, people can support it gradually,” he said.

Climate Action Plan Positions Lagos For Funding

On Lagos’ climate readiness, he disclosed that the state had developed its Climate Action and Resilience Plan, describing it as an important milestone in preparing the state to respond to climate challenges.

He said the plan had helped Lagos position itself to attract climate finance and large-scale funding for its environmental and resilience projects.

While he declined to comment on the progress of similar initiatives in Kano and Abuja, he maintained that Lagos’ plan had provided a framework for advancing its climate priorities and strengthening its access to funding opportunities.