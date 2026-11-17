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Sunday Ehigiator





Beta Glass Plc has intensified efforts to promote breast cancer awareness and preventive healthcare through its 2026 edition of the #FromGreenToPink campaign, featuring employee sensitisation, free breast cancer screening and an awareness walk in Lagos.

The initiative, organised in commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, popularly known as Pinktober, is aimed at promoting early detection, improving access to credible health information and encouraging regular screening among employees and members of the wider community.

Launched in 2025, the #FromGreenToPink campaign focuses on women’s health while highlighting the importance of environmental sustainability and responsible practices.

The 2026 edition commenced with a virtual breast cancer awareness session on October 12, during which healthcare professionals educated employees on breast cancer risk factors, possible warning signs, the importance of regular screening and the need to seek timely medical attention.

The interactive session also provided an opportunity for employees to ask questions, clarify misconceptions and obtain practical information on preventive healthcare.

As part of efforts to translate awareness into action, Beta Glass, in collaboration with its Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO) partner, conducted breast cancer screening exercises on October 14 at its headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos, as well as its manufacturing plants in Agbara, Ogun State, and Ughelli, Delta State.

The screening exercise provided employees across the three locations with access to preventive healthcare services within their workplace.

Speaking on her experience, a Quality Assurance Specialist at the company’s Ughelli Plant, Diseye Famita Goni, said the initiative provided her with an opportunity she had never previously experienced.

“I was very happy because I had never had this experience before. I had never been anywhere that provided free access to breast cancer screening,” she said.

Extending the campaign beyond its workforce, Beta Glass employees on October 28 embarked on a breast cancer awareness walk from the company’s Lagos headquarters in Victoria Island to Sandfill Bus Stop.

During the walk, employees carried branded campaign materials and placards bearing awareness messages, encouraging members of the public to pay greater attention to breast cancer, embrace early detection and seek regular screening and timely medical attention.

Representatives of Eti-Osa Local Government Area also participated in the awareness walk, with the council commending Beta Glass for its contribution to promoting preventive healthcare.

Speaking at the event, Health Education and Information Officer, Eti-Osa LGA, Taiwo Olaitan, emphasised the importance of early detection, particularly among women as they grow older.

“Early detection of breast cancer is very important, especially as women grow older. We thank Beta Glass for organising this awareness walk. It has been a wonderful experience, and the campaign carries an important message,” he said.

Olaitan expressed optimism about sustained collaboration between the local government and the company, adding that such partnerships would help raise awareness and promote community health and wellbeing.

“We look forward to more partnerships and collaborations with Beta Glass and more meaningful initiatives that will continue to raise awareness and promote the health and wellbeing of people in our communities,” he added.

Also speaking, HR Director, Beta Glass Plc, Gladys Umoh said the campaign was designed to ensure employees could translate health information into practical action.

“Awareness is most valuable when people feel equipped and encouraged to act on what they have learnt. Through #FromGreenToPink, we are creating opportunities for our employees to access reliable health information and screening services within a supportive environment.

“We want our people to understand the importance of early detection and feel empowered to make informed decisions about their health,” she said.

The company said the 2026 edition of the campaign builds on its ongoing efforts to promote employee health and wellbeing through medical education, access to screening services and public awareness activities.

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month draws to a close, Beta Glass reiterated the campaign’s central message, “Early Detection Saves Lives,” urging individuals to remain informed, prioritise appropriate screening and seek timely medical advice beyond October.

Beta Glass Plc is a leading manufacturer of glass packaging solutions for the beverage, pharmaceutical and food industries in West and Central Africa.