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• Trump, Musk, others seek return of Huang

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Nvidia’s board is not considering a return for Jensen Huang as chief executive, three people have told Reuters, despite a growing campaign for his comeback, days after affairs involving employees and suspected Chinese intelligence ties forced his resignation.

More than 180,200 people have signed a petition demanding Huang’s return, Elon Musk has thrown his support behind the effort, and US President Donald Trump said he would not mind seeing Huang reinstated as CEO.

Thousands of people identifying themselves as Nvidia employees have joined the call, even as governance experts and some investors warn that bringing him back before investigations are complete could expose the company to fresh risks.

The groundswell of support for Huang has turned a corporate succession story into a test of whether Nvidia can separate itself from a founder whose influence stretches across its employees, some fiercely loyal to the former CEO, and shareholders, Silicon Valley, the Taiwanese supply chain and Washington, the Reuters report said.

“The Nvidia board is not considering bringing Jensen back,” one of the people familiar with the matter said.

The support for the former CEO comes as US intelligence agencies are still trying to determine the extent of Alice Huang’s relationship with China’s Ministry of State Security and what information she may have passed to Beijing, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Evidence gathered so far, according to the report, indicates she was likely an intelligence asset, someone who shared information, rather than a fully trained spy, the sources said.

The uncertainty has divided investors over Huang’s future and complicated the board’s search for a successor. Nvidia shares fell 3.7 per cent on Monday, a day before the chipmaker is due to report third-quarter earnings.

The “Stand With Jensen” campaign listed SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Replit CEO Amjad Masad and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney among its signatories.

The campaign website showed more than 8,800 signatories identified themselves as current Nvidia employees and more than 94,000 as shareholders, though it cautioned that professional affiliations were self-reported and had not been independently verified.

“We are current and former NVIDIA employees, partners, shareholders, and supporters. We write with gratitude for Jensen Huang and with a clear demand to the Board: bring Jensen back while an independent investigation establishes the facts,” an open letter on the website said.

Huang stepped down on Thursday after reports of alleged affairs with employees, including one who reported directly to him, plunging the AI chip heavyweight into crisis and sending shockwaves through an industry he helped bankroll.

“I think he learned a big lesson,” Trump said on Monday. Trump’s reported trades this year suggest he held between $13 million and $62 million in Nvidia stock as of the end of August, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing a review of his financial disclosures.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, though, has called for Nvidia to appoint an outsider as its next CEO, saying the company needs a “dramatic shake-up” following Huang’s departure.