Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has faulted the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) over the alleged allocation of 100 hectares of land to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) without the approval of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The FCTA said the university allocated the land to the anti-graft agency without recourse to the administration, despite the fact that the land remains subject to government control.

The position was made public in a statement issued yesterday by the FCT Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, amid protests by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the university over the reduction of its landholding from 11,824.04 hectares to 4,685 hectares.

Olayinka disclosed the university had been allocating portions of its land to individuals and corporate organisations, citing the alleged allocation of 100 hectares to the EFCC as an example.

He maintained that the current land adjustment under Wike was not a fresh decision but a continuation of recommendations made by a joint committee established by the FCTA and UNIABUJA in 2016.

According to him, the committee, which had five representatives from the university among its 12 members, recommended that the institution’s landholding be reduced to 100 hectares in line with the National Universities Commission (NUC) recommendation.

The report was subsequently approved by the immediate past FCT Minister, Mohammed Musa Bello.

Olayinka said Wike, however, approved 4,519.80 hectares for the university, significantly more than the 100 hectares recommended by the committee.

He argued that the allocation was sufficient to accommodate more than 80,000 buildings, based on a 500-square-metre plot arrangement.

The FCTA spokesman questioned the university’s justification for retaining more than 11,000 hectares, asking what major expansion the institution had undertaken in its 38 years of existence to warrant such a vast landholding.

He also challenged the protesting unions, including the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), and the Students’ Union Government (SUG), to explain their opposition to the land adjustment.

“Were they unaware that the university had representatives in the committee that recommended the reduction of the UNIABUJA land to 100 hectares in line with the NUC recommendation?” he asked.

Olayinka further questioned why the university needed more than 11,000 hectares, arguing that such an expanse could accommodate over 220,000 residential buildings if divided into 500-square-metre plots.

He also dismissed concerns that the reduction would negatively affect staff and students, asking whether the decision would affect the payment of workers’ salaries or students’ academic activities.

The FCTA insisted that Wike’s action was based on an earlier government-approved recommendation and maintained that the administration had granted the university considerably more land than the 100 hectares proposed by the 2016 committee.

The development has intensified the disagreement between the FCTA and the university community, with the protesting unions demanding an explanation over the reduction of the institution’s original landholding.

However, the FCTA urged the university’s unions to explain their interest in the land dispute, insisting that the matter should be viewed against the background of the 2016 committee’s recommendations and the alleged allocation of portions of the university land to third parties.