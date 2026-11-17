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Folalumi Alaran in Abuja





The Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has warned the judiciary against becoming a political instrument in the hands of politicians ahead of the 2027 general election, cautioning that any compromise of its independence could erode public confidence in the justice system and undermine Nigeria’s democracy.

The forum, in a statement by its spokesperson, Professor Abubakar Jika Jiddere, urged judges to resist political interference, partisan interests and external influence in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.

It expressed concern over what it described as the increasing politicisation of the judiciary as political activities ahead of the 2027 elections gather momentum, insisting that the courts must remain neutral and impartial arbiters in electoral and other political disputes.

According to the forum, the judiciary was central to the preservation of the rule of law, protection of citizens’ fundamental rights and sustenance of democratic governance.

It stressed that democracy could only thrive where citizens were free to choose their leaders through credible elections, supported by an independent judiciary and viable opposition parties.

The NEF maintained that judges must discharge their duties without prejudice, personal sentiments or preference for any politician or political party, warning against interference by the executive and legislative arms of government.

It said any departure from these principles, or even the perception that the judiciary was compromised, could weaken public trust in the institution and threaten its role as a safeguard against authoritarian tendencies.

“The judiciary must restrain itself from becoming a hunting machine and political instruments of any politician or political party whether within or outside the government,” the forum stated.

The elders called on the judiciary to uphold international best practices of neutrality, independence and impartiality, stressing that these principles were essential to ensuring free, fair and credible elections in 2027.

It added that the credibility of the electoral process and the legitimacy of the government emerging from it would depend partly on the ability of the judiciary to remain above partisan political interests.