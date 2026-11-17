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• Conversion centres hit 415, refuelling stations climb to 116 in 3 years

• Secretariat eyes 2,500 refuelling stations, 2,000 conversion centres

• Targets training of 11,000 technicians

• Ahmed: Wholesale CNG transport price control not possible

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas Initiative and Electric Vehicles (Pi-CNG & EV) Secretariat has disclosed that investment in Nigeria’s compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric mobility sector rose by 420 per cent to $2.6 billion in 2026, from a baseline of $500 million in 2023, as the federal government steps up efforts to expand alternative fuel infrastructure across the country.

The initiative also disclosed that Nigeria now has 116 operational CNG refuelling stations and 415 conversion centres, against about seven each when the programme commenced three years ago, with plans to significantly expand the infrastructure to 2,500 refuelling stations and 2,000 conversion centres.

The figures were disclosed by the Executive Chairman of Pi-CNG & EV office, Ismaeel Ahmed as well as the Head of Gas Supply Integration, Tare Mayor Bright, who made a presentation during a Pi-CNG and EV regional town hall and stakeholders dialogue held in Abuja yesterday as part of a six-zone initiative on enhancing public enlightenmen.

The organisation further unveiled plans to train 11,000 technicians to support the growing industry, as the government seeks to deepen the adoption of CNG-powered vehicles and electric mobility, reduce transportation costs and strengthen the country’s utilisation of its vast natural gas resources.

However, the secretariat acknowledged that despite the progress recorded, concerns over infrastructure availability, conversion costs, safety, gas supply and transportation fares remained significant obstacles to wider adoption.

Reeling out the data, Bright stated that the South-west currently leads the number of available stations with 41, followed by the North-central with 33, South-south with 17, North-west with 15, North-east with four and South-east with three. Of the total, 25 are located in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Bright also disclosed that 143,000 vehicles were converted as of the third quarter this year, reflecting the growing uptake of the alternative fuel, up from 105,000 in 2025, 69,000 in 2024and 11,500 in 2023.

According to her, the plan is to raise the cumulative number of CNG vehicles to one million in the coming years.

Also speaking, the chairman of the organisation, Ahmed, however, cautioned against judging the programme solely by the speed of establishing refuelling stations, insisting that the ultimate measure of its success would be whether ordinary Nigerians actually experience lower transportation costs and improved access to alternative energy.

“One of the things we have learnt in the course of implementing this programme is that people are not necessarily opposed to change. Most times, they simply want to know that the alternative we have presented will work and that it will be available when they need it.

“The commercial driver who has used petrol all his life will not change simply because the government says safety is assured. He wants to know whether he will refuel, how long conversion will take, how much it will cost, whether the vehicle will be reliable after conversion, whether the savings are real and whether there will still be a station available when he needs one.”

He said the same considerations applied to electric vehicle users, who needed clarity on charging facilities, maintenance, operating costs and the infrastructure required to sustain their investment.

Ahmed explained that the initiative, which was established in 2023 following the removal of the petrol subsidy, was initially conceived to leverage Nigeria’s abundant natural gas resources to provide a cheaper alternative for transportation but had since expanded its mandate to accommodate electric mobility.

He said the programme was part of a wider effort to reduce dependence on a single fuel source and build a transportation energy system that would serve commercial operators, low-income earners and other categories of Nigerians.

According to him, Nigerians have spent decades building their transportation habits around petrol-powered vehicles, making it necessary for government and private investors to ensure that alternative energy sources are sufficiently available, affordable and reliable before expecting widespread behavioural changes.

The PCNGI chairman also addressed complaints by commuters that CNG-powered commercial buses were charging fares similar to, or sometimes higher than, petrol-powered vehicles, despite the expectation that cheaper fuel should translate into lower transportation costs.

During the interactive session, participants observed that passengers often preferred petrol-powered vehicles because their drivers loaded passengers more quickly, while CNG-powered buses took longer to fill up, as well as delays experienced by operators at refuelling stations.

Ahmed said the initiative was working with state governments to address the issue, particularly because the regulation of mass transit fares largely fell within the jurisdiction of state authorities.

“What we have also done with the state governments is that only the state government, because they own the mass transit, can enforce some sort of price regulation. We don’t like the word price control because that takes it away from a market system to sort of a police system,” he added.

Ahmed also disclosed that the initiative was collaborating with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to introduce identification plates for CNG-powered vehicles, which would help authorities track the vehicles and improve monitoring of their operations and fares.

The chairman expressed optimism that as more refuelling stations become available and supply constraints ease, the cost of operating CNG-powered vehicles would decline, eventually creating room for lower transportation fares.

Ahmed observed that Nigeria had taken six decades to develop about 24,000 petrol stations, arguing that the development of more than 150 CNG stations within three years represented a different pace of infrastructure expansion, even though the existing numbers remained inadequate.

He stressed that the government was not expected to become the principal operator of refuelling stations, but rather to create an enabling environment for private investors to establish and operate commercially viable facilities.

Among those present to take questions from the public were representatives of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

Others included: The National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) and Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), among several other groups.