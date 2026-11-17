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Sunday Ehigiator





Izedon Carbonates Limited has acquired the masterbatch manufacturing assets and technical know-how of Sonnex Packaging Nigeria Limited to expand local production of plastic materials and reduce manufacturers’ dependence on imports.

The acquisition, concluded in Lagos recently, will enable Izedon to venture into plastics compounding and increase the production of filler masterbatch, colour, white and additive masterbatch products used in packaging, woven sacks, films and moulded plastic products.

The transaction gives Izedon access to the production equipment, quality-control facilities and technical expertise behind Sonnex’s Sara Colours range, providing the company with the capacity to increase output and supply manufacturers locally.

Speaking on the acquisition, Chairman of Izedon Carbonates, Mr Osayi Izedonmwen, said the transaction would strengthen the company’s position in the plastics industry by integrating its existing calcium carbonate production with the manufacturing of filler masterbatch.

“What sets this acquisition apart is that we already produce the calcium carbonate that goes into filler masterbatch. Owning the compounding step brings us closer to our customers and lets us supply them with consistent quality made in Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, the expansion would help Nigerian manufacturers reduce their dependence on imported materials, shorten supply lead times and reduce pressure on foreign exchange.

“Every tonne made locally is a tonne that Nigerian manufacturers can avoid importing, which means less pressure on foreign exchange and more value kept in the country,” Izedonmwen added.

Filler masterbatch is a concentrated material, with calcium carbonate as its major ingredient, mixed with plastic resin during manufacturing to reduce production costs and achieve desired product properties.

Izedon said the company planned to sustain production of the Sara Colours range and increase output through the installation of new twin-screw extrusion lines.

The expansion, according to the company, would initially prioritise filler masterbatch production before expanding output across colour, white and additive masterbatch products.

It is also expected to create employment opportunities for experienced personnel in technical operations, quality control, production and sales.

Also speaking, Director of Business Development at Mohinani Group, Mr Anil Mohinani, said Sara Colours had developed its production capabilities and customer relationships over several years.

“We are pleased to see Izedon Carbonates investing in the business’s future, and we look forward to supporting a smooth transition and continuing our own commercial relationship with the business,” he said.

Izedon Carbonates said it would engage customers and suppliers directly in the coming weeks as it advances its expansion plans.

The acquisition is part of the company’s broader strategy to build a larger industrial enterprise anchored on strong governance, financial discipline and improved reporting standards.