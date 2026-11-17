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• Canvasses stronger African agency, regional integration

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





The Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Professor Eghosa Osaghae, has asked Nigeria to take a more active role in shaping the emerging multipolar world order, stressing the need to leverage its resources and strategic position to advance its influence in global affairs.

Osaghae stated this at the weekend while delivering the keynote lecture at the 50th anniversary celebration of the Department of International Relations, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, held at Oduduwa Hall.

While speaking on the theme, “Nigeria’s Foreign Policy in a Multipolar World: African Agency, Security and Integration,” he noted that African countries must strengthen their collective voice in decisions affecting the continent.

According to him “If we don’t understand the nature of that movement, we cannot find our place in it. But one thing is certain: we don’t want to be left behind again,” he said.

Osaghae emphasized that Nigeria’s foreign policy objectives, as outlined in Section 19 of the 1999 Constitution, provide a framework for protecting national interests, promoting African unity and advancing a new international economic order.

He equally identified Nigeria’s natural resources, critical minerals, creative industry and blue economy as strategic assets that could strengthen the country’s position in global negotiations. He also emphasised the need for Nigeria to deepen cooperation with other African countries, particularly South Africa, to advance the continent’s interests.

Speaking in an interview after the lecture, Osaghae said Nigeria possessed the resources and strategic autonomy to contribute meaningfully to the transition towards a multipolar global order.

He also described the OAU Department of International Relations as the first academic department of its kind on the African continent outside South Africa, noting its contribution to developing expertise in international relations for Nigeria.

On his part, the Head of Department, Professor V.O. Akinyemi, said the anniversary provided an opportunity to reflect on five decades of academic contributions and strengthen the department’s commitment to research and teaching.

She called on alumni and other stakeholders to support the department’s development through mentorship, scholarships, research partnerships and infrastructure.

“The greatest tribute you can pay to the founders and the pioneers of this department is not simply to celebrate what we achieved, but to sustain, improve upon, and expand the education.”