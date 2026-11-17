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• Says vandalism of oil installations down 46.8% in 2026

•Promises deeper security ties with US, France, UK, China, UAE, Türkiye, others

•Pledges to leave Nigeria safer than he found it

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu yesterday disclosed that his administration had eliminated or arrested four of eight identified senior terrorist leaders operating in Nigeria, as the country ramps up the fight against insecurity.

The president also disclosed that incidents of illegal oil bunkering and vandalism of critical oil and gas installations declined by 46.8 per cent between the first and third quarters of 2026.

Tinubu who spoke at the opening of the Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI) Annual Conference 2026 in Abuja, was represented by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

According to the Nigerian leader, the security gains reflected sustained pressure on terrorist command structures and criminal networks, pointing out that operations against the remaining insurgent leaders and their networks would continue.

Tinubu identified the eliminated or arrested figures as: Senior Islamic State leader, Abu Bilal Mainuki, who was killed in May 2026; Abu Barra of Ansaru and Mamuda of Mahmudawa, both arrested in 2025, as well as operations against Ahmed Ohida’s Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) southern expansion network.

The president said the military and other security agencies had demonstrated increasing capacity to dismantle terrorist leadership, disrupt expansion networks and deny violent groups freedom of action.

“Our internal security landscape remains complex, with insurgent groups adapting and seeking new areas of influence. Recent operational successes, however, demonstrate our growing capacity to dismantle terrorist leadership, disrupt expansion networks and deny violent groups freedom of action,” he said.

Tinubu, however, identified four remaining senior terrorist figures as immediate operational targets, naming Ba Shuwa of ISWAP; Abdullahi Oro of IS-Sahel; Sadiku of Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad (JAS) in the North-central region; and Bakura Doro in the Lake Chad Basin.

He added that security agencies had also eliminated prominent bandit leaders, including Halilu Sububu, alongside many of their fighters.

In the Niger Delta, the president disclosed that recorded incidents of illegal oil bunkering and vandalism of critical oil and gas infrastructure fell from 32 in the first quarter of 2026 to 21 in the second quarter and 17 in the third quarter.

The decline between the first and third quarters represented a 46.88 per cent reduction, which he said underscored the importance of intelligence sharing and coordinated operations among security agencies.

“Alongside these security gains, oil production has improved, with crude oil and condensate output averaging about 1.68 million barrels per day in August 2026. We must sustain the protection of our energy assets and national revenues,” he stated.

Tinubu said the government would continue to strengthen collaboration among the Department of State Services, the Armed Forces, the Police and other security institutions to consolidate the gains and sustain pressure on criminal networks.

He stressed that the protection of vulnerable communities and the security of the country ahead of the 2027 general election remained priorities. “Every Nigerian must be able to live, work and exercise their democratic rights in safety,” he said.

On international cooperation, the president said Nigeria was strengthening security relationships with the United States, France, the United Kingdom, China, the United Arab Emirates and Türkiye, among other countries, as part of efforts to improve intelligence sharing, training and technological cooperation.

“Under this administration, we have strengthened security relationships with the United States, France, the United Kingdom, China, the United Arab Emirates, Türkiye and our African neighbours. We will continue to deepen intelligence sharing, training and technological cooperation, guided by Nigeria’s sovereignty and national interest,” he said.

He explained that no single institution or country possessed all the information, technology, expertise and operational capacity required to confront contemporary security threats, making strategic partnerships indispensable.

Tinubu further emphasised the need to modernise Nigeria’s intelligence architecture through artificial intelligence, machine learning, cyber capabilities, geospatial intelligence and unmanned surveillance systems.

According to him, these technologies would improve the ability of security agencies to detect criminal networks, identify emerging threats and generate early warnings, while strengthening the country’s capacity to respond to terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and transnational organised crime.

He said his administration had embarked on comprehensive reforms to strengthen national security, protect citizens and modernise the intelligence apparatus, including upgrading operational readiness, improving data protection and cybersecurity, and protecting critical national infrastructure.

The president disclosed that he had directed the Special Adviser on Homeland Security, Major General A.A. Famadewa (rtd), to coordinate the preparation of a Comprehensive National Threat Assessment and a Five-Year Rolling Strategic Defence Operations Plan.

According to him, the initiative would ensure that accurate, integrated and forward-looking intelligence formed the basis of defence planning and operational decisions.

Tinubu urged defence intelligence officers, military attachés and other security personnel to intensify cooperation with their domestic and international counterparts, stressing that intelligence gathered abroad must complement information from local security agencies.

He also called on participants at the conference to translate discussions into measurable results, with clear responsibilities and timelines.

“Our priorities are practical: better intelligence fusion, stronger technological capability and closer inter-agency and international cooperation. Translate these priorities into clear responsibilities, timelines and measurable results,” he said.

Commending the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye, and his team, Tinubu expressed confidence in the professionalism and commitment of Nigeria’s defence and intelligence community.

“Our measure of success must be timely action that prevents harm and makes our communities safer,” he said, adding that the ultimate responsibility of his administration was “to leave Nigeria safer than we found it.”