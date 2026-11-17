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• Campaign takes Reset Nigeria message to Abuja

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Oyo State Governor and presidential candidate of Allied People’s Movement (APM), ‘Seyi Makinde, says he is contesting the 2027 presidential election to win, reset Nigeria, and lead the country into a new era of opportunity, security and shared prosperity.

In a statement by his campaign office in Abuja, Makinde reaffirmed his commitment to a single four-year term, saying this would allow southern Nigeria to complete its eight-year turn in the presidency by 2031.

The statement said, “Governor Makinde is seeking the mandate of Nigerians with a clear sense of purpose and a firm commitment to accountable leadership. His ‘Reset Agenda’ is very clear on this. His campaign is already taking that message to citizens in every part of the country.

“His commitment to a single four-year term is rooted in his belief that national unity rests on fairness, mutual respect and fidelity to the understandings that hold our federation together.”

The statement added, “Southern Nigeria should complete its remaining four years in the presidency, bringing its turn to eight years by 2031.

“Those four years must count in the lives of Nigerians. His priorities are to restore security, expand opportunities for enterprise and employment, strengthen public institutions and give families confidence in their future. He is seeking a mandate tied to clear priorities and measurable results.”

It said regarding Makinde’s nationwide engagements, “His engagement with political leaders and, indeed, Nigerians of all classes across the country reflects his determination to build the broad support required to win and govern effectively.

“He brings to those conversations a clear presidential ambition, a commitment to fairness and a programme centred on the welfare of Nigerians.

“Makinde is in this contest to earn the people’s trust, win their votes and serve as President for one purposeful four-year term.”

Meanwhile, the Makinde/Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation (MDPCO) commenced its street-to-street road walk and public mobilisation as part of efforts to bring its candidate’s Reset Nigeria message to citizens at the grassroots.

Makinde had in the last couple of months stepped up his electioneering engagements with multiple stakeholders’ consultations, including town hall meetings in the six geo-political zones, state rallies, road shows, house-to-house campaigns, media appearances, and other strategic activities to bring his Reset Nigeria message to the electorate.

The statement said Makinde’s manifold engagements had enhanced his rating as the most active and most engaging presidential candidate while also enhancing APM’s ranking as the fastest growing political movement ahead of the January 16, 2027 presidential election.

As part of the street-to-street campaign, members and supporters of APM and the Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, last week, engaged residents, business owners, and commuters in major streets of Gwarimpa, Abuja foremost estate and largest residential area with the RESET Nigeria message.