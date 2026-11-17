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Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has assured Nigerians that no one could remotely log out of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) before the voting ends.

The commission gave the clarification while dismissing a viral social media video alleging that the devices could be shut down before the end of polling.

INEC, in a post on X, yesterday, described the claim as false, fabricated and misleading.

The commission explained that each polling unit was assigned unique login credentials, which were issued to presiding officers on the eve of an election.

It maintained that only the presiding officer operating a BVAS device has the authority to log in or log out during voter accreditation and the subsequent result upload process.

It said the credentials enabled polling officials to access the BVAS for voter accreditation on election day and subsequently upload polling unit result sheets after the close of polls.

The electoral body stressed that there was no provision for remote log-out by any external individual or authority.

It stated: “The claim that the BVAS can be remotely logged out before the conclusion of accreditation and voting is false.

“Only the Poll Official operating the device has the authority to log in or log out of the BVAS, whether during voter accreditation or the result upload process.

“There is no provision for remote log-out by any external individual or authority.”

The commission dismissed claims that election results uploaded offline could be lost, explaining that it had upgraded the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) application to accommodate offline uploads.

It explained that the offline upload feature allows presiding officers in areas with poor or no network coverage to upload polling unit result sheets in the presence of stakeholders.

INEC added: “The upgrade followed experiences during the 2023 general election, when some presiding officers were held hostage at their polling units because poor or non-existent network connectivity prevented them from uploading results.

“The uploaded result sheet remains securely stored on the BVAS pending successful transmission.”

The commission further explained that as presiding officers moved from polling units to ward collation centres and their devices reconnected to the internet, the result sheets would automatically be transmitted to the IReV portal without further manual intervention.

It stressed that the procedures were designed to safeguard the integrity, transparency and credibility of the electoral process.

It urged Nigerians to disregard the viral video and refrain from creating or sharing unverified information, advising members of the public to rely on its official communication channels for accurate information.