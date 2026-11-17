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Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Senator Suleiman Kawu Sumaila, has warned leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against organising elaborate celebrations and displaying opulence at political rallies amid worsening insecurity and the economic difficulties confronting Nigerians.

Sumaila, the APC candidate for Kano South Senatorial District, said the party’s current approach to political mobilisation was deepening public anger and widening the disconnect between ordinary people in Northern Nigeria and the political elite.

He urged party leaders to embrace self-reflection, humility and genuine grassroots engagement, insisting that the party must urgently change its communication and mobilisation strategies ahead of the forthcoming elections.

The former senator, in his second open letter to APC leaders and members across the country, dated November 16, 2026, said the party’s message was failing to reach ordinary Nigerians, particularly those at the grassroots.

He said there was a growing misunderstanding between the people and political leaders, warning that the situation required urgent attention if the APC hoped to retain public confidence and secure electoral victories.

“We must once again be completely honest with ourselves: our message is still not reaching the grassroots. We need to acknowledge and accept that there is a growing disconnect and misunderstanding between the common people in the North and the political elites. We must change our approach and strategy,” he said.

Sumaila stressed the need for the party to communicate the policies of President Bola Tinubu’s administration and its ongoing reforms directly to ordinary Nigerians rather than relying on political activities that had little impact on their daily lives.

“There is an urgent need to effectively communicate our government’s policies and the ongoing reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directly to the grassroots.

“Furthermore, we must deliberately identify and empower individuals and stakeholders with real capacity and credibility in their respective constituencies who can genuinely add value to our party in the upcoming elections—not merely ‘Abuja politicians’ or entitled individuals disconnected from the people,” he stated.