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• Monthly food index remains negative

• Price pressures severe Imo, Enugu, Kaduna, others

James Emejo in Abuja





The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures the rate of changes in prices of goods and commodities, declined remarkably by 14.06 per cent in October compared to 14.63 per cent in September, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said yesterday.

NBS, in its CPI report for October 2026, said headline inflation rate declined by 4.91 percentage points, from 18.97 per cent recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

However, the report indicated that the rate at which average prices increased month-on-month picked up, with headline inflation rising to 0.43 per cent in October, compared with 0.06 per cent in September.

Food inflation, a major component of household expenditure, stood at 19.13 per cent year-on-year in October, compared with 16.30 per cent recorded in the corresponding month of 2025.

Month-on-month, however, food inflation remained negative at -0.75 per cent, indicating that average food prices continued to decline, although at a slower pace than in September, when the rate stood at -1.55 per cent.

Month-on-month, food prices averaged -0.40 per cent in October compared to -2.86 per cent in September.

The 0.80 percentage point moderation in the monthly decline suggested that the relief from falling food prices became less pronounced during the review period, NBS stated.

The statistical agency attributed the development to increase in average prices of several food items, including vegetable oil (75cl), Titus sardines (125g), prepacked green peas, frozen mackerel, croakers, local rice, fresh catfish, beef tripes, palm oil (75cl), and loose millet flour.

The average annual food inflation rate for the 12 months ending October 2026 stood at 15.98 per cent, representing a decline of 10.49 percentage points from 26.47 per cent recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

Despite the moderation in the average annual rate, the year-on-year food inflation figure showed that food prices remained significantly higher than their levels a year earlier.

On the other hand, core inflation, which excludes volatile agricultural produce and energy prices, stood at 10.78 per cent year-on-year in October, representing a decline of 10.47 percentage points from 21.25 per cent recorded in October 2025.

Energy prices slowed to 1.74 per cent month-on-month in October compared to 5.38 per cent in September, NBS stated.

On a month-on-month basis, the core index contracted by 0.53 per cent, compared with an increase of 1.11 per cent in September.

The movement represented a 1.64 percentage point decline in the monthly core inflation rate, indicating that prices of goods and services outside the volatile agricultural and energy components recorded an overall moderation during the review period.

Similarly, the average annual core inflation rate for the 12 months ending October 2026 stood at 15.67 per cent, compared with 25.07 per cent in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

This represented a 9.40 percentage point decline, reinforcing evidence of easing underlying inflationary pressures over the 12-month period.

The divergence between food and core inflation movements, however, highlighted the uneven nature of price adjustments across the consumer basket, with food prices declining more slowly month-on-month even as core prices recorded a contraction.

On the geographical distribution of price movements, urban inflation stood at 14.84 per cent year-on-year in October, while rural inflation was lower at 12.17 per cent.

The urban index declined by 0.10 percentage point month-on-month to 0.43 per cent, compared with 0.53 per cent in September.

The average annual urban inflation rate for the 12 months ending October 2026 stood at 15.59 per cent, representing a decline of 11.40 percentage points from 26.99 per cent recorded in October 2025.

In contrast, rural inflation recorded a month-on-month increase, rising to 0.18 per cent in October from -0.89 per cent in September.

The 1.07 percentage point turnaround indicated that rural prices moved back into positive monthly inflation territory after recording a contraction in the preceding month.

The average annual rural inflation rate for the 12 months ending October 2026 stood at 14.79 per cent, compared with 24.58 per cent recorded in October 2025, representing a decline of 9.79 percentage points.

The figures showed that although urban inflation remained higher than rural inflation on a year-on-year basis, the monthly inflation trajectory differed, with rural price pressures strengthening while urban inflation moderated.

At the state level, year-on-year headline inflation was highest in Imo with 28.66 per cent, followed by Enugu 22.81 per cent, and Kaduna 21.55 per cent.

In contrast, Taraba recorded the lowest year-on-year headline inflation at 6.12 per cent, followed by Sokoto 6.68 per cent, and Ekiti at 7.64 per cent.

However, month-on-month, Bauchi recorded the highest increase at 11.23 per cent, followed by Borno 10.94 per cent, and Yobe at 9.93 per cent.

Oyo recorded the steepest monthly decline at -6.71 per cent, followed by Osun -4.78 per cent, and Akwa Ibom at -4.41 per cent.

Ondo recorded the highest year-on-year increase in food inflation at 31.74 per cent, followed by Lagos 31.43 per cent, and Imo at 29.75 per cent.

Nasarawa recorded the lowest annual food inflation at 3.70 per cent, while Bayelsa and Kano followed with 7.11 per cent and 7.13 per cent, respectively.

The monthly food inflation figures also revealed considerable disparities across the states.

Yobe recorded the highest month-on-month food inflation at 18.41 per cent, followed by Kebbi 16.45 per cent and Borno 13.96 per cent.

On the other hand, Lagos recorded the steepest monthly food price decline at -5.93 per cent, followed by Plateau -5.83 per cent and Benue -5.49 per cent.