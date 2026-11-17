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Vanessa Obioha

Three years after the death of its founder, Taiwo Odukoya, the Fountain of Life Church is reversing its leadership succession following the discovery of a recording in which the late pastor reportedly named his preferred successor.

Jimmy Odukoya, the founder’s son, took over as Senior Pastor following his father’s death in 2023. His appointment, however, was not without controversy. Given his background as an actor and his public persona, some questioned his suitability for the leadership of the church, particularly the expectations associated with the office of Senior Pastor.

In a statement, the church’s Board of Trustees said it appointed Jimmy in good faith, based on information available at the time that the founder had left no clear instructions regarding his successor.

However, the board said it recently came across a video recording made in December 2021, in which the late founder outlined his succession plans. According to the board, Jimmy had recorded the video at his father’s request.

“The Board was recently presented with a video recording of the late Founder, made in December 2021. The recording was made by Pastor Jimmy Odukoya at the Founder’s request, as the Founder’s last wish and directions, and it was witnessed. Unfortunately, it was not presented to the Board when enquiry was made as to whether the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya had left succession instructions. This led to the wrongful appointment of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya as Senior Pastor, based on the version of events he presented to the Board at the time.”

Although the board said the recording identified the founder’s preferred successor, with Jimmy designated to serve as an assistant, it did not disclose the identity or gender of the person named.

The board subsequently resolved to give effect to the founder’s recorded instructions, announcing that Jimmy was no longer recognised as Senior Pastor.

“Having regard to the Founder’s prior exercise of his succession authority and the applicable constitutional framework, the Board resolved that his recorded instructions should be given effect. The Board accordingly recognises the Founder’s prior designation as the operative basis for the Church’s succession and has resolved to align the Church’s leadership arrangements with his expressed wishes.

“Consequently, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya is no longer recognized as the Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church effective immediately.”

Beyond the succession dispute, the board also expressed concern over Jimmy’s personal life, particularly his decision to remarry after divorcing his first wife, with whom he has two children. It described the development as inconsistent with the church’s teachings and the standards expected of its spiritual leadership.

Pastor Tunde Bakare blessing Pastor Jimmy Odukoya and his new wife, Pastor Mo Jasmine, after he introduced her to the congregation recently

“They have caused distress among members and brought the Church into public controversy and disrepute.”

The board further disclosed that reconciliation efforts had been made following the discovery of the recording, but that Jimmy rejected them.

“The Board’s restraint during this period was deliberate, to protect the unity of the Church. It was not inaction.”

It, however, assured members that the development would not affect the church’s administration, insisting that there was no governance vacuum.

“The Fountain of Life Church remains a duly constituted institution, with its governance structures and administrative functions continuing in accordance with its Constitution and applicable law.”