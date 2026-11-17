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Bello Matawalle, Minister of State for Defence, has appealed to 588 aggrieved former councillors in the state not to decamp from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to other political parties.

Matawalle made the appeal on Monday while receiving the 588 members of the Former Councillors Forum from 147 political wards of the state at his residence in Maradun, Maradun Local Government Area.

“I am appealing to you not to defect to any political party, please you should remain in APC.

“I believe that as former councillors you are with grassroots people, therefore, you have political relevance in politics.

“I listened to all your complaints, I want you to be patient and remain in APC.

“Therefore, as from today, I cancel your move to another party, you should remain in the APC,” he pleaded.

Matawalle pledged to engage and mobilise the former councillors in political activities for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election.

He urged them to go back to their respective political wards and mobilise for the success of the APC at all levels in the 2027 general elections.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Former Councillors Forum, Bello Abdullahi, former Councillor, Gwaran Ward in Talata Mafara Local Government Area, said they were at the Minister’s house to inform him of their grievances.

“We are here to inform the Minister about our plan to leave the APC over non-payment of our entitlements and allowances by the Zamfara government.

“We have 588 members comprising former councillors from 2011 to 2023 across the 147 political wards of the state.

“We planned to leave the APC to another political party, because the present administration has abandoned us and refused to pay our allowances.

“With the intervention of the Minister, we are going to remain in APC because of his kindness and commitment to building grassroots politics in the state,” Abdullahi said.

He assured that all members of the forum would work for Bola Tinubu’s re-election and success of all APC candidates in the state.(NAN)