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Funmi Ogundare

Women in Successful Career (WISCAR) has called for institutional reforms and inclusive policies to remove barriers limiting women’s access to leadership positions and decision-making, stressing that developing women’s capacity must be matched with structures that enable them to exercise leadership and influence.

The Founder and Chairperson of WISCAR, Mrs. Amina Oyagbola, made the call while briefing journalists on its 18th annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference scheduled to hold in November 28, at the Civic Centre, Lagos.

The conference, themed, ‘Courage in Action: Shaping Policies and Structures for Inclusive Progress’, will examine how policies, institutional frameworks and governance structures can create equitable opportunities for women to assume leadership positions and contribute to national development.

She explained that WISCAR’s nearly two decades of experience in promoting women’s leadership had shown that individual development alone could not eliminate the barriers women face in the workplace and society.

“Developing capable women is essential, but institutions must also create the conditions and environment in which the capabilities of these talented women translate into leadership, influence and impact. We will not be able to move the needle until the systems and institutions within which women operate are redesigned to enable their full participation and contribution,” she stressed.

Oyagbola said the organisation was committed to moving conversations around women’s representation beyond advocacy and commitments to concrete institutional reforms.

As part of its efforts, WISCAR is working through the Women in Leadership Coalition, alongside WILAN, WIMBIZ and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, to promote policies that strengthen women’s representation in leadership.

The coalition’s priorities, the founder noted, include achieving 35 per cent female representation on private-sector boards and executive management teams, improving women’s participation in public-sector leadership and advocating family-friendly workplace policies.

These include 16 weeks of fully paid maternity leave for women and 14 days of paid paternity leave for new fathers.

Oyagbola said the initiatives aligned with WISCAR’s 2026–2030 strategic plan, which focuses on strengthening leadership pipelines, building institutional partnerships and influencing policies to achieve systemic change.

A major highlight of the conference will be the presentation of the distinguished WISCAR award to Dr. Ndidi Nwuneli, a social impact and leadership executive.

Nwuneli, a former President and Chief Executive Officer of the ONE Campaign, is the Founder of LEAP Africa and African Food Changemakers, as well as co-founder of Sahel Consulting, AACE Foods and Wealth4Impact.

She will also deliver the keynote address at the conference in recognition of her contributions to social impact, entrepreneurship and sustainable development.

The conference will bring together leaders from government, the private sector, professional institutions and civil society to examine how policies, laws, organisational structures and governance systems can promote inclusive leadership.

Expected speakers include the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mrs Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya (SAN); Group Chairman, Nigerian Exchange Group, Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga; Director-General/Chief Executive Officer, Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development, Dr Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi; President, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management, Mallam Ahmed Ladan Gobir; and Partner, Templars, and Chairperson, CIoD Women’s Group, Ronke Sokefun.

Other activities will include the graduation of cohort two of the Women in Law mentoring programme and the unveiling of WISCAR’s corporate mentoring playbook, designed to help organisations and practitioners establish and strengthen workplace mentoring programmes.