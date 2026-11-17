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Dike Onwuamaeze

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has registered 2,133 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) between January and September 2026 as part of its efforts to bring more Nigerian workers in the informal economy under the Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS).

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of NSITF, Mr. Oluwaseun Faleye, disclosed this while addressing participants at the 40th Lagos International Trade Fair being held at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

Faleye said the registration of the additional enterprises reflected the NSITF’s determination to extend the benefits of social protection beyond large corporations and established institutions to smaller businesses and workers who are often more exposed to occupational and economic vulnerabilities.

Speaking on the theme, “The Employee at the Centre of Growth, Secured by the Employees’ Compensation Scheme,” Faleye stressed that sustainable economic development could only be achieved when the people responsible for creating wealth and driving enterprise were adequately protected.

Faleye used the occasion to educate traders, artisans, small-business owners, market operators, transport operators and entrepreneurs on the benefits of the scheme, particularly those who might not fully understand its provisions or registration requirements.

He said that the scheme provided for medical treatment and healthcare, compensation for temporary or permanent disability, rehabilitation and vocational support, as well as benefits for eligible dependants in cases of death arising from work-related injuries or diseases.

Faleye stressed that employees were not expected to contribute towards the cost of their protection, as the law placed the responsibility for the one per cent contribution on employers.

He urged employers, particularly operators of small businesses and informal-sector enterprises, to understand that their obligations under the Employees’ Compensation Act did not disappear because they operated from market stalls, workshops, small shops or modest production facilities.

“If you employ people, their safety and welfare matter, and the statutory obligations under the Employees’ Compensation Act remain relevant,” he said.

The NSITF chief executive said the expansion of social protection was particularly important given the dominant position of informal employment in Nigeria’s labour market.

He remarked that many of these workers operated outside conventional social protection arrangements, with some unaware of the existence of the Employees’ Compensation Scheme and others lacking sufficient information about its benefits and accessibility.

He said the NSITF had consequently intensified efforts to engage MSMEs as an important pathway towards extending social protection to the wider informal economy.

According to him, the fund would continue taking its message to markets, workshops, trade associations, business clusters and other locations where Nigerians work and earn their livelihoods.