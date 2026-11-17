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The Rotary International District 9111 is set to celebrate outstanding humanitarian contributions and promote the power of impactful storytelling at the 2026 Humanitarian Reporting and Awards (HRA) ceremony, scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2026 in Lagos.

The prestigious ceremony, which will commence at 10:00 a.m, is themed, “Getting Better Mileage for Rotary’s Humanitarian Activities.” It is designed to recognise individuals whose contributions have made meaningful differences in the lives of others, while highlighting the crucial role of the media and public communication in amplifying humanitarian efforts.

The distinguished Publisher of Ovation International Magazine, Chief Dele Momodu, will chair the occasion, while Publisher of TheCable, Mr. Simon Kolawole, will deliver the keynote address as guest speaker.

The event will also feature an impressive array of distinguished personalities as special guests of Honour. They include: Chief Femi Adesina, former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and former Managing Director of The Sun Newspapers; Mrs. Funke Egbemode, former Commissioner for Information, Osun State, and former Managing Director of New Telegraph Newspapers; and Mr. Gbenga Adefaye, Provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism and former Editor of Vanguard Newspapers.

Adding a unique blend of glamour, entertainment and inspiration to the ceremony, some of Nigeria’s most celebrated showbiz personalities, including Ali Baba, Charles Inojie, Gbenga Adeyinka, Julius Agwu, Segun Arinze and Omo Baba, among others, will be in attendance and honoured for their invaluable contributions to humanity.

The District Governor of Rotary International, District 9111, Rotarian Bukola Bakare, will serve as the chief host.

Beyond the glamour and recognition, the 2026 HRA Ceremony promises to be a powerful celebration of Rotary’s enduring philosophy of Service Above Self. It will provide a platform to acknowledge humanitarian champions, encourage greater collaboration between Rotary and the media, and explore innovative ways of communicating Rotary’s life-changing interventions to a wider audience.

The ceremony is also expected to reinforce the importance of effective humanitarian reporting in inspiring public participation, attracting support for worthy causes and ensuring that the stories of hope, compassion and transformation generated by Rotary reach far beyond the communities where its projects are implemented.

In an invitation to Rotarians across the districts, the Chairman of the HRA 2026 Organising Committee, Azuh Arinze, expressed delight at the forthcoming event, describing it as an opportunity for Rotarians to come together in fellowship, celebrate humanitarian excellence and collectively strengthen the visibility and impact of Rotary’s service initiatives.

He warmly called on all Rotarians to attend in large numbers, support the initiative and celebrate individuals whose commitment to humanity continues to make the world a better place.

“ This promises to be more than an awards ceremony. It is a celebration of Service Above Self, a recognition of humanitarian impact and an opportunity to explore how Rotary can tell its story better and achieve greater mileage for its life-changing interventions,” Arinze stated.

He further urged Rotarians and other stakeholders to embrace the occasion as a collective responsibility to amplify the Rotary story and inspire even greater acts of service

The 2026 Humanitarian Reporting and Awards Ceremony is expected to attract Rotarians, media professionals, public relations practitioners, entertainment industry stakeholders, humanitarian advocates and other distinguished guests from across the country.