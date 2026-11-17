Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

. Laments umpire’s multiple websites, opaque data protection arrangements

James Emejo in Abuja

A new report has indicted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over inadequate transparency and disclosure in its handling and protection of sensitive voter data ahead of the 2027 general election.

Unveiled yesterday by the Digital Rights Lawyers Initiative (DRLI), the “Voter Privacy and Umpires’ Transparency: An Empirical Assessment of Electoral Bodies’ Compliance with the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) 2023,” identified significant gaps in INEC’s compliance with the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) 2023, raising questions about the security and accountability of the digital infrastructure underpinning the country’s electoral process.

Presenting the findings at a roundtable on voter privacy and data transparency in Nigeria’s electioneering process in Abuja, Co-founder of DRLI, Dr. Olumide Babalola, said the election umpire had failed to provide Nigerians with critical information about how their personal data were handled, the identity of technology vendors engaged to manage electoral platforms and the safeguards against unauthorised access to sensitive voter records.

Babalola said the findings exposed a troubling disconnect between the enormous volumes of sensitive information collected by electoral bodies and the limited information available to citizens about how such data were processed, stored, shared and protected.

He said the investigation found that INEC operated about three or four websites, some of which were incomplete, without clearly identifying which platform constituted its official information channel.

He noted that the situation undermined the commission’s statutory obligation to provide accessible privacy notices and other disclosures required under the data protection law.

According to him, only about two state independent electoral commissions examined in the research had their own websites, while others relied on platforms belonging to state government agencies, raising further concerns about their institutional independence and transparency.

Babalola said the absence of functional and independent websites made it difficult for citizens to access privacy policies explaining how their information was handled and the rights available to them as data subjects.

He listed the information electoral bodies were expected to disclose to include their identities, data protection officers, technology vendors, organisations with which they shared information, security arrangements and the rights of individuals whose data they collected.

The lawyer also questioned the opacity surrounding the technology companies and service providers responsible for INEC’s major digital platforms, including the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

He said Nigerians were entitled to know who operated the systems, where voter information was stored, who had access to their backend infrastructure and whether adequate safeguards existed to prevent conflicts of interest or manipulation.

Babalola maintained that the concerns went beyond the credibility of election results to the integrity of the information infrastructure through which elections were administered.

He disclosed that DRLI had previously approached the court over alleged transparency violations by INEC, but the commission had yet to respond to the suit.

He also said the organisation submitted a Freedom of Information request to the Nigerian Data Protection Commission (NDPC) to establish INEC’s compliance record.

According to him, the response indicated that INEC had been compliant for only one year in the period examined but was not compliant in the current year.

Babalola, however, stressed that the report focused specifically on transparency obligations and did not constitute a comprehensive assessment of every aspect of INEC’s data protection compliance.

He said the commission’s failure to adequately explain its handling of recent controversies involving allegedly exposed voter registration information and AI-generated voter details had further weakened public confidence.

He cited the reported incident involving the voter registration information of actor Emeka Ike, which was allegedly accessed by a serving government official, as well as controversies surrounding fabricated or AI-generated voter records.

According to him, the commission’s responsibility should not end with announcing that officials linked to such incidents had been arrested.

Nigerians, he said, deserved to know the outcome of investigations, whether those involved had been charged and what measures had been introduced to prevent a recurrence.

Babalola said, “Trust has to be built before the elections. If you are not transparent, there is no way you can build trust.”

He urged INEC to publish comprehensive privacy notices, clearly identify its official websites, disclose the vendors managing its digital infrastructure and explain the procedures for accessing, securing and processing voter information.

He also called for greater disclosure of the individuals authorised to access the backend of electoral platforms, warning that digital systems could potentially allow alterations to electoral information without the visible traces associated with the physical manipulation of ballot papers.

According to him, transparency was not an administrative convenience but a legal obligation and a necessary condition for citizens to trust the electoral process.

Also speaking, Principal at Luminate, Mr. Adebayo Adegoke, warned that the increasing digitisation of the country’s electoral process had expanded the risks associated with the collection, storage and use of voter information.

He said the deployment of technology across different stages of elections, from voter registration to the actual conduct of polls, had made data governance an increasingly important democratic issue.

According to him, the enormous volumes of sensitive information held by INEC could become instruments of electoral manipulation if adequate safeguards were not established.

Adegoke said the emergence of artificial intelligence had made the threat more complicated, as malicious actors could exploit available data to generate fabricated information, manipulate existing records or compromise the integrity of electoral information.

He noted that data corruption could occur not only during collection but also after information had been gathered, particularly where storage systems and digital infrastructure were inadequately protected.

He expressed concern over recent controversies involving AI-generated materials relating to voter registration, arguing that such incidents demonstrated how existing electoral records could be manipulated through technology.

He said the issue was no longer limited to protecting information against external interference but also ensuring that institutions entrusted with citizens’ data had effective governance structures and accountability mechanisms.

Adegoke stressed that electoral data were particularly consequential because they ultimately informed decisions about who became president, governor, senator and other elected officeholders.

He said anyone with unauthorised access to such information could potentially exploit it to influence the electoral process.

The Luminate principal therefore called for stronger institutional accountability, stressing that the management of voter information was inseparable from the fairness and integrity of elections.

Also, in an interview with THISDAY, Executive Director, Digital Africa Research and Safety Lab, Rosemary Ajayi, said Nigerians could not afford to remain passive about the security and integrity of the electoral process ahead of 2027.

While expressing reservations about making definitive judgments on INEC’s preparedness, Ajayi said citizens were increasingly exploring technological tools to monitor elections and protect their votes.

She identified drones, body cameras and other monitoring technologies as some of the instruments citizens were considering deploying to document electoral activities.

According to her, regardless of INEC’s level of preparedness, Nigerians were already demonstrating their determination to safeguard the electoral process.

Ajayi also drew attention to the potential threat posed by insiders within electoral institutions, warning that discussions about electoral interference often focused excessively on external actors while overlooking individuals with authorised access to sensitive systems.

Referring to the reported incident involving the voter registration information of actor Emeka Ike, she said the circumstances surrounding the alleged disclosure had yet to be adequately explained by INEC.

She also raised concerns over reports of ghost voters, adding that such developments reinforced the need for stronger scrutiny of how electoral information was generated, accessed and maintained.

Ajayi said the protection of voter information required more than technological deployment, insisting that institutional accountability and public vigilance were equally important.

The roundtable, organised by DRLI with support from Luminate, to examine the relationship between voter privacy, institutional transparency and electoral credibility under Nigeria’s evolving digital election environment.

Gwarzo Joined in Suit Seeking to Stop NDC from Fielding Guber Candidate in Kano

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The legal battle over the National Democratic Congress (NDC) governorship ticket in Kano State took a new turn as the party’s candidate, Aminu Gwarzo, has now been joined as a party to the suit instituted to stop his candidacy.

The suit, filed by three members of the NDC in the state, seeks an order to restrain the party from forwarding the name of its governorship candidate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Gwarzo, who clinched the NDC governorship ticket, is contesting the election alongside his running mate, Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso.

However, INEC did not include Gwarzo and his running mate in its published list of governorship candidates for Kano State, attributing the omission to a court order.

The plaintiffs in the suit, Garba Umar Isa, Yau Abubakar, and another NDC member, are asking the court to bar INEC from publishing Gwarzo’s name as the NDC governorship standard bearer for the 2026 election, citing the Supreme Court judgment in the Zenith Labour Party case.

At yesterday’s proceedings in Kano, counsel to the plaintiffs, Moses Ademola Falana, first objected to the joinder application filed by Gwarzo’s lawyer, Sagir Gezawa (SAN), seeking to make Gwarzo a necessary party in the case, but later withdrew his counter-affidavit.

On their part, INEC’s counsel, Hassan Aminu, and NDC’s counsel, Dahiru Ibrahim, did not object to the application.

In his ruling, Justice Amobeda granted the application and formally joined Gwarzo as the third defendant.

He further directed all parties to file their processes reflecting Gwarzo’s inclusion as the third defendant, and adjourned the matter to November 23 for hearing of all pending preliminary applications.