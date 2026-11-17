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With the erstwhile Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, insisting that the controversial figures linked to the company represent book keeping issues rather than missing funds, the Senate faces a bigger challenge: translating its investigation into concrete sanctions, recoveries and institutional accountability. Sunday Aborisade reports.

The appearance of former Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, before the Senate Public Accounts Committee (SPAC) over the controversial N210 trillion financial discrepancy in the company’s audited accounts has reopened an important national conversation about accountability in Nigeria’s petroleum industry.

Beyond the explanations offered by the former oil industry’s chief executive, however, the investigation raises a more fundamental question: Will the Senate’s painstaking examination produce tangible consequences, or will it eventually become another parliamentary exercise whose resolutions generate headlines without compelling the relevant anti-corruption agencies to act?

The question is significant because the Senate Public Accounts Committee is principally an oversight and investigative body. Although it possesses constitutional powers to summon witnesses, demand documents, examine public accounts and make recommendations, its findings do not automatically translate into criminal prosecution, financial recovery or administrative sanctions.

Consequently, the ultimate success of the investigation will depend substantially on whether institutions such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Nigeria Police Force can act on any credible evidence of wrongdoing established by the committee.

For a country struggling with public confidence in the management of its petroleum resources, the stakes are considerably higher than the accounting explanations currently dominating the proceedings.

The controversy originated from the examination of NNPCL’s audited financial statements and related records covering several financial years, particularly between 2017 and 2023.

During the earlier stages of the investigation, the committee identified two major entries requiring clarification: approximately N103 trillion recorded as accrued expenses in the company’s 2022 financial statements and another N107 trillion reflected as sundry receivables as of December 2023.

The committee, initially chaired by Senator Aliyu Wadada, questioned the explanations provided by the company’s management concerning the composition of the accrued expenses and the identities of institutions and entities allegedly responsible for the outstanding receivables.

The lawmakers also raised questions about certain production-related expenses, alleged duplication of subsidy deductions amounting to approximately N3.8 trillion and the expenditure associated with the incorporation of NNPCL Limited following the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

However, describing the combined figures as N210 trillion missing from the company’s accounts requires an important accounting qualification.

The N103 trillion and N107 trillion represent entries on different sides of the balance sheet. Adding them together does not, in itself, establish that N210 trillion was stolen, misappropriated or physically removed from the company’s accounts.

Determining whether an actual financial loss occurred requires examining the underlying transactions, supporting documents, accounting treatments and identities of the relevant creditors and debtors.

This distinction is central to the investigation and underscores the need for professional accounting scrutiny rather than political interpretations of the figures.

Appearing before the committee chaired by Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo, last week Kyari categorically rejected suggestions that the disputed amounts represented missing funds.

He maintained that the discrepancies arose from accounting entries and bookkeeping issues rather than financial losses under his leadership.

He submitted a written response to the committee’s queries, accompanied by his lawyer, Professor Sam Erugo, and other members of his legal team.

Kyari also defended his administration’s record, arguing that he introduced transparency and accountability measures that opened the company’s financial records to public scrutiny for the first time in its 43-year history.

He said his administration inherited an NNPC that recorded a loss of $803 million in 2018 but subsequently introduced measures that returned the organisation to profitability.

The former GCEO also explained the controversial payment of approximately N2.99 billion associated with the incorporation and registration of NNPCL Limited.

According to him, the payment was made to relevant government institutions, including the former Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Corporate Affairs Commission, to fulfil statutory requirements arising from the Petroleum Industry Act.

He argued that the Federation, rather than the company, was ultimately responsible for the incorporation expenses under the applicable provisions of the legislation.

Kyari equally dismissed suggestions that billions of naira were spent merely to name the company, insisting that its name had already been established by the National Assembly through the PIA.

Although these explanations provide important information, they do not automatically settle the questions raised by the audit findings. The critical issue is whether they can be independently verified through documentary evidence and professional examination.

Neither an individual’s assurance that financial records were transparent nor the appearance of unusually large accounting entries should substitute for independently established facts.

Perhaps the most important dimension of the investigation concerns the constitutional powers of the Senate Public Accounts Committee and whether its eventual findings can compel accountability.

Section 85(5) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, provides for the consideration of the Auditor-General’s reports by the appropriate National Assembly committee responsible for public accounts.

Similarly, Section 89 empowers the Senate and its committees to obtain evidence, examine witnesses under oath, summon individuals and require the production of documents relevant to their investigations.

These are substantial powers designed to enable the legislature to scrutinise public expenditure and ensure accountability in government institutions.

However, the committee is not a criminal court. It cannot convict an individual of fraud, impose a prison sentence or independently exercise prosecutorial powers.

Its principal responsibility is to investigate, establish facts, identify financial and administrative irregularities, make recommendations and refer matters requiring further investigation to appropriate authorities.

This distinction creates a potential weakness in the accountability process.

Even if the committee eventually establishes serious financial irregularities, its recommendations do not automatically translate into sanctions against those implicated.

A recommendation asking the EFCC to investigate a former public officer does not, by itself, compel the commission to institute criminal proceedings. Similarly, a recommendation to the ICPC does not constitute a prosecutorial order.

The agencies retain their statutory responsibilities to examine the evidence, determine whether offences have been committed and decide whether the legal requirements for prosecution have been satisfied.

In effect, the Senate can expose suspected wrongdoing and recommend action, but the actual investigation and prosecution of criminal offences must be undertaken by the appropriate institutions.

This is where the effectiveness of the current investigation will ultimately be tested.

Nigeria’s experience with legislative investigations has frequently exposed a gap between parliamentary pronouncements and the implementation of recommendations.

Committees of the National Assembly have, over the years, investigated public expenditure, procurement irregularities, revenue remittances and alleged financial misconduct.

While some investigations have generated considerable public attention, the more difficult question has often been what happened after their reports were submitted.

Were recommendations implemented? Were public funds recovered? Were officials found culpable sanctioned? Were criminal investigations concluded and prosecutions initiated?

These questions are particularly relevant to the NNPCL investigation because of the enormous financial implications of the disputed transactions.

The EFCC and ICPC possess statutory powers to investigate offences within their respective jurisdictions, while the police also have responsibilities concerning criminal investigations.

However, the agencies operate under different legal mandates. The Senate cannot simply transfer its conclusions to them and assume that prosecution or financial recovery will automatically follow.

They must independently assess the evidence, establish the relevant offences and determine whether prosecution is legally justified.

Nevertheless, this limitation must not become an excuse for institutional inaction.

If the Senate uncovers credible evidence of fraudulent transactions, diversion of public funds, abuse of office or other criminal conduct, its committee should make specific referrals supported by documentary evidence.

It should identify the agencies expected to act, the issues requiring investigation and the appropriate follow-up mechanisms.

A general recommendation asking government agencies to investigate alleged financial irregularities would be inadequate for a matter of this magnitude.

Dankwambo’s decision to consult the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation before determining the committee’s next line of action is therefore important.

The controversy is fundamentally rooted in financial statements and audit observations. Professional examination is necessary to establish whether the disputed figures represent legitimate accounting treatments, inadequately documented transactions, recoverable debts, unsupported liabilities or possible financial misconduct.

The committee must also examine whether the external auditors responsible for the financial statements exercised appropriate professional diligence.

If Kyari’s explanations are satisfactory, the committee should establish how the figures were derived and why they appeared in the accounts in that manner.

If they are unsatisfactory, the unresolved discrepancies must be clearly identified and appropriate corrective measures recommended.

The public deserves a technically sound explanation rather than a mere announcement that the matter has been resolved.

Dankwambo disclosed that the committee had identified 23 issues requiring examination, although only a limited number required specific explanations from Kyari.

He explained that the written submissions of former NNPCL officials would be circulated among members for detailed examination before the committee determined its next steps.

His distinction between the N103 trillion and N107 trillion figures was particularly revealing. He observed that while the amounts could be politically presented as N210 trillion, their accounting implications required reconciliation.

The committee’s decision not to immediately discharge Kyari pending examination of his submissions also suggests that lawmakers are not prepared to accept his explanations without further scrutiny.

However, the investigation must not become an endless cycle of invitations, submissions, clarifications and adjournments. Nigerians expect a definite conclusion.

Ultimately, the most damaging outcome would be for the Senate to conclude its investigation, issue a detailed report and leave its recommendations without meaningful implementation.

Such an outcome would reinforce public cynicism about legislative oversight and deepen concerns that high-profile investigations rarely produce consequences for influential individuals.

The NNPCL is not an ordinary commercial enterprise. Its operations are connected to Nigeria’s major revenue-generating sector, crude oil production, petroleum supply, gas development and the country’s broader fiscal stability.

The committee must therefore examine whether the financial management weaknesses identified during the investigation have been corrected under the company’s present management.

Accountability should not be restricted to determining what happened under previous administrations. It must also establish whether institutional weaknesses have been addressed to prevent their recurrence.

Furthermore, where public funds are established to have been improperly spent or withheld, the appropriate authorities should pursue recovery through lawful procedures. Where criminal liability is established, prosecution should follow due process, irrespective of the individuals involved or their former positions.

The Senate also needs to establish a mechanism for monitoring the implementation of its recommendations and demanding periodic progress reports from the relevant institutions.

Although it cannot dictate the outcome of criminal investigations or compel prosecutors to secure convictions, it can ensure that credible findings are formally referred and that Nigerians are informed about subsequent institutional responses.

For now, the N210 trillion controversy remains an unresolved question of financial accountability rather than an established case of missing or stolen money.

But that distinction must not become a convenient escape route for anyone found responsible for financial misconduct.

The real measure of the Senate’s success will not be how many former NNPCL officials appear before its committee, how many questions are asked or how many pages its final report contains.

It will be whether Nigerians eventually know what happened to the disputed financial entries, whether wrongdoing is established, whether public funds are recovered where necessary and whether those found culpable face appropriate consequences.

Otherwise, the Senate risks producing another elaborate investigative report whose recommendations will be filed away while the central questions of accountability remain unanswered.