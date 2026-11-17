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Wale Igbintade

A Federal High Court in Lagos has directed Lotus Bank and Bright Light Media Ltd. to produce an agreement relating to their dispute over the alleged unauthorised use of the EID SOUQ trademark, following a N2 billion intellectual property suit instituted by the media company against the bank.

Justice Ayokunle Faji gave the directive after listening to arguments by counsel to both parties, while adjourning until February 9, 2027, the hearing of an application in the suit.

Bright Light Media is seeking N2 billion in damages against Lotus Bank over its alleged adoption and use of the EID SOUQ trademark to promote its 2026 Eid celebration without the company’s consent.

At the proceedings, Emmanuel Ochai appeared for the plaintiff, while Folade Kuti (SAN) represented Lotus Bank.

Kuti informed the court that the bank had filed a preliminary objection to the suit, drawing attention to an earlier case instituted over the subject matter before the Lagos State High Court in 2024.

However, Ochai disagreed with the position, insisting that the earlier case was different from the present action before the Federal High Court.

After hearing both lawyers, Justice Faji directed counsel to produce an agreement between the parties relating to the subject matter at the next sitting.

The judge also advised the defence to make its preliminary objection comprehensive before adjourning the matter to February 9, 2027, for hearing of the application.

In its statement of claim, Bright Light Media’s Managing Director, Hakeem Olatunji, traced the origin of the dispute to May 3, 2024, when the company introduced the EID SOUQ concept to Lotus Bank’s Executive Chairman, Hajara Adeola, following the successful organisation of a Ramadan festival.

Olatunji said discussions with the bank culminated in the incorporation of its name into the concept, leading to the rebranding of the event as LOTUS EID SOUQ FEST.

He stated that a subsequent agreement dated May 28, 2024, provided for Bright Light Media to organise the festival, which was held on June 8 and 9, 2024, on Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to him, the event generated increased customer engagement and goodwill for the bank, while the agreement expressly acknowledged Bright Light Media’s ownership of the EID SOUQ trademark.

The plaintiff alleged that the dispute arose in 2026 when it began preparations for another Eid celebration under the EID SOUQ brand and secured partnerships with other organisations.

Olatunji said the company advertised its event for May 23 and 24, 2026, only to receive inquiries from members of the public seeking clarification on whether it was also organising LOTUS EID SOUQ 2026.

He claimed that the company subsequently discovered that Lotus Bank was promoting an event under a similar name for the same dates.

Bright Light Media contended that the bank’s alleged use of the trademark and associated branding amounted to passing off, as it created confusion among members of the public and gave some people the impression that the bank’s event was organised by the plaintiff.

The company further alleged that the bank unlawfully exploited the goodwill attached to its brand, resulting in lost patronage and financial losses.

Consequently, it is asking the court to award N2 billion in damages for alleged infringement of its intellectual property rights and pecuniary losses, in addition to N5 million as the cost of instituting the action. The allegations are yet to be determined by the court.