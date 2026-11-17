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Ecobank Nigeria has partnered with Gbolly Balogun Literary Consultancy to support the preservation and documentation of Nigeria’s leadership stories through the ‘Behind the Curtain’ collection, an initiative dedicated to capturing the experiences, insights and contributions of distinguished Nigerians across different sectors.

The partnership reflects Ecobank’s commitment to education, knowledge development, youth empowerment and initiatives that contribute to national development by preserving the experiences of accomplished Nigerians for future generations.

Through the ‘Behind the Curtain’ collection, the initiative documents the personal journeys, professional experiences, leadership philosophies and defining moments of accomplished individuals whose contributions have helped shape Nigeria’s corporate, entrepreneurial, professional and social landscape.

Among the personalities featured in the collection are Oye Hassan-Odukale, Christopher Kolade, Hairat Balogun, Kenny Nwani, Kofo Akinkugbe, Munira Shonibare, Ego Boyo, Koye Edu, Uche Majekodunmi, Femi Gbajabiamila, Femi Majekodunmi, Chris Okeke, Aderonke Fetuga, Oke Maduewesi, Olufolake Adewunmi Oshin and Fola Adeola.

Their stories offer valuable perspectives on leadership, resilience, enterprise, innovation and the importance of creating opportunities for others to succeed.

By documenting these experiences, the initiative seeks to ensure that the lessons and values that have shaped successful careers and institutions remain accessible to younger generations.

The collaboration, which dates back to 2024, also encompasses the ‘Next Generation in Action’ collection, reinforcing the importance of connecting the experiences of established leaders with the aspirations and potential of emerging ones.

The publications are intended to serve as valuable learning resources for students, young professionals, entrepreneurs and aspiring leaders.

The initiative also supports the distribution of the books to university libraries, extending access to these leadership experiences and insights within academic communities.

Speaking on the initiative, Gbolly Balogun noted that leadership leaves footprints that should be documented and preserved for future generations.

The collection provides an opportunity to capture the experiences, challenges, decisions and achievements behind the public profiles of accomplished Nigerians.

For Ecobank, the partnership goes beyond supporting a literary initiative. It represents an investment in knowledge preservation, education and the development of future leaders. By helping to make these stories accessible, the bank is contributing to a culture of learning, inspiration and knowledge transfer that can positively influence Nigeria’s next generation.

Ecobank remains committed to supporting initiatives that advance education, empower young people, promote enterprise and contribute to the development of African societies.

Ecobank Nigeria is a member of the Ecobank Group, the leading pan-African banking group with a presence in 33 African countries, as well as international offices in London, Paris, Beijing and Dubai. Through its extensive network of branches, digital platforms and agency banking locations, Ecobank provides individuals, businesses and institutions with a broad range of financial services, connecting people and businesses to opportunities across Africa and beyond.

Gbolly Balogun Literary Consultancy is involved in documenting and preserving the stories, experiences and contributions of notable Nigerians through literary projects that celebrate leadership, enterprise, achievement and the potential of future generations.