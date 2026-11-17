Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Vanguard Media Limited has announced the death of its Online Editor, Mr Olufemi Finayon Ajasa, who passed away on Sunday at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) after a brief illness. He was aged 44.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by the Editor of Vanguard, Mr Eze Anaba, who described Ajasa’s death as a massive loss to the media organisation and the journalism profession.

According to the statement, “his death is a massive loss to the Vanguard family and the journalism profession.”

Ajasa was described as “a valued member of the Vanguard family, who made significant contributions to the growth of the company’s digital operations and online journalism.”

Born into the Ajasa family of Ajido, in Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos State, the late journalist obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication, specialising in Journalism, from Lagos State University between 2004 and 2009.

He further strengthened his professional expertise with a certification in Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills from the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University, in 2015.

Ajasa began his journalism career as a photojournalist with National Mirror Newspaper in February 2012, where he worked until November 2013.

He joined Vanguard Media Limited in December 2013 as an online reporter and content developer, a position he held until September 2016.

He subsequently moved to TheNewsGuru.com, where he worked from 2016 to 2021, serving first as Online Editor and later as Team Lead and Head of Digital Operations.

In December 2021, he joined Pulse as Editorial Quality Assurance Manager before returning to Vanguard in June 2022 as Online Editor, a position he held until his death.

The management noted that his return to Vanguard marked the continuation of a relationship with the organisation that began early in his professional career.

Expressing its condolences to the bereaved family, the management said it “deeply regrets this irreparable loss” and extended its heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, friends, professional associates and members of the Vanguard family.

“At this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with his family. We pray that God grants them the strength and fortitude to bear this painful loss, and that the soul of our departed colleague finds eternal rest,” the statement added.

The Service of Songs/Wake-Keep in honour of the deceased will hold at 14 Sylvia Crescent, Anthony Village, Lagos, on Thursday, November 19, at 5 p.m.

The statement said other funeral arrangements would be announced by the family.