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*89 individual African airlines shortlisted under country-wide ban

Chinedu Eze

The European Union has maintained its safety restrictions on 12 African countries and reiterated its country-wide ban on 87 individual airlines from the continent, which appeared on its latest safety blacklist.

These airlines are barred due to concerns over aviation safety oversight and they cannot have access to European airspace.

Countries affected by these restrictions include Angola, Congo (Brazzaville), the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Liberia, Libya, São Tomé and Príncipe, Sierra Leone, Sudan, and Tanzania.

Airlines certified by these countries cannot operate in the EU, except TAAG Angola Airlines and Heli Malongo from Angola, which are permitted.

According to the European Commission, airlines can be removed from the list if they demonstrate compliance with international safety standards.

According to Business Insider Africa, the European Commission’s update to its EU Air Safety List covers airlines certified in countries whose aviation authorities have been deemed unable to provide adequate safety oversight.

The restrictions affect Angola, Congo (Brazzaville), the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Liberia, Libya, São Tomé and Príncipe, Sierra Leone, Sudan and Tanzania.

The list contains 87 individually named airlines across 10 of these countries, including 34 Tanzanian carriers, 13 from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 12 from Sudan and 10 from Libya. Liberia and Sierra Leone are also subject toblanket restrictions, although the document does not identify individual airlines from either country.

The restrictions mean airlines certified by the affected countries cannot operate in the EU, regardless of whether their individual names appear in the document. Angola has two exceptions: TAAG Angola Airlines and Heli Malongo, which are permitted to operate in European airspace.

The European Commission manages these safety restrictions through the official EU Air Safety List (EU aviation blacklist) and the restrictions do not necessarily mean every airline in an affected country has individually failed safety inspections.

The EU can impose a blanket ban when a country’s aviation regulator cannot demonstrate that it adequately oversees airlines operating under its authority.

This explains why Liberia and Sierra Leone are included even though no individual carriers from either country are named.

Airlines can seek removal by demonstrating compliance with International Safety Standards. The EU also allows certain operations through wet-leasing arrangements involving approved carriers.