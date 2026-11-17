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Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

Seven years after the launch of the ‘Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign,’ only 185 of Nigeria’s 774 local government areas have attained Open Defecation Free (ODF) status, raising concerns over the country’s progress towards meeting its 2030 sanitation target.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja during a media briefing ahead of the 2026 World Toilet Day celebration and the seventh anniversary of the campaign.

Utsev also disclosed that Jigawa and Katsina States had attained statewide ODF status, attributing the progress to the collective efforts of federal, state and local governments, development partners, civil society organisations, the private sector and communities.

He, however, said the country still had considerable ground to cover, stressing that the remaining local government areas must intensify efforts while those that had achieved the status must sustain it to prevent a return to open defecation.

The minister identified sustainable financing, reliable data and monitoring, as well as institutional strengthening, as key priorities for accelerating the campaign.

He said the Federal Government was encouraging governments at all levels to make adequate budgetary provisions for sanitation, improve the utilisation of available resources and mobilise private sector investment.

Utsev also said the signing of the Executive Order on Open Defecation-Free Nigeria by President Bola Tinubu in 2025 had provided a policy and institutional framework for strengthening coordination, defining responsibilities and promoting accountability across all levels of government.

According to him, the order was formally unveiled by Vice-President Kashim Shettima during the World Toilet Day celebration and seventh anniversary of the campaign.

He urged ministries, departments and agencies, state governments and local authorities to familiarise themselves with the provisions of the order and ensure its effective implementation.

As part of efforts to accelerate the campaign, Utsev announced that the ministry would hold the 2026 Annual Retreat for States on November 17 and 18, with the theme ‘Sustaining Progress: Financing, Data and Systems for a Fully ODF Nigeria.’

The retreat will bring together state governments, development partners and other stakeholders to review performance, identify implementation gaps and develop strategies for achieving nationwide ODF status.

The ministry will also commemorate the 2026 World Toilet Day and the seventh anniversary of the campaign on November 19, under the theme ‘Sanitation and Gender Equality.’

Earlier, the Acting Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr. Ali Dallah, said the campaign, launched in November 2019, remained a strategic national intervention to protect public health, safeguard the environment and promote safe and dignified sanitation practices.

Dallah said achieving an ODF Nigeria by 2030 would require sustained political commitment, increased investment in sanitation infrastructure, effective monitoring systems and continuous behavioural change interventions.

He described the media as an indispensable partner in the campaign, urging journalists to intensify public awareness and sustain coverage of efforts to end open defecation.

“Ending open defecation is not merely a sanitation objective; it is a fundamental public health imperative and a matter of social dignity and human development,” he said.

The Clean Nigeria Campaign is aimed at achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6.2, which seeks adequate and equitable sanitation and hygiene for all and an end to open defecation by 2030.