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The governors of Kano and Enugu states, Abba Kabir Yusuf and Peter Mbah, have accepted appointments as Deputy Grand Patrons of the Nigeria Forward Project.

The appointments are expected to strengthen the organisation’s national mobilisation efforts and its campaign for national unity, peaceful coexistence and inclusive citizens’ participation in governance.

The National Secretary of Nigeria Forward, Abdulhafiz Garba, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, November 17.

Garba said the two governors formally communicated their acceptance following the delivery of their appointment letters.

He explained that the appointments followed consideration of the governors’ leadership qualities, contributions to good governance and commitment to strengthening citizens’ participation in Nigeria’s democratic process.

The appointment letters were jointly signed by the Convener of Nigeria Forward, Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, SAN, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, and the Co-Convener, Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, Kano State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development.

Garba said, “The two governors have formally communicated their acceptance following the letters of appointment conveyed to them by the Nigeria Forward Project.”

He described their acceptance as an important milestone in the organisation’s efforts to build a strong national platform anchored on unity, peace, social coexistence and inclusive citizens’ participation in national development.

According to him, the governors’ decision to serve as Deputy Grand Patrons demonstrated confidence in the vision and objectives of the organisation.

He added that their positions would provide leadership direction, guidance and support as Nigeria Forward expanded its engagement with stakeholders across the six geopolitical zones.

Garba further said the acceptance would encourage the organisation’s growing support base and strengthen its efforts to mobilise Nigerians around issues of national development.

He said the organisation remained committed to promoting national unity, peaceful coexistence and broader participation in governance.

Nigeria Forward expressed appreciation to Yusuf and Mbah for accepting the appointments, saying it looked forward to their guidance and contributions towards achieving its objectives.