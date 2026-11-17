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Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Enugu State House of Assembly has passed an amendment to the Landlord and Tenant Law aimed at protecting tenants from arbitrary rent increases, excessive agency charges and unfair eviction.

The passage followed the adoption of a report presented by the Chairman of the Joint Committee on Housing and Foreign Investment, Judiciary, Public Petitions, Ethics and Privileges, Mr Anthony Mbah, during plenary Tuesday in Enugu.

Presenting the report, Mbah said the amendments were informed by widespread complaints from residents over exploitation and extortion in the process of securing rented accommodation across the state.

He said the amended law provides for a four-year period before landlords can increase rent, with subsequent increases restricted to two per cent of the annual rent.

According to him, where rent adjustments are necessitated by modifications or renovations carried out on a property, the increase must not exceed 10 per cent of the annual rent.

“The law introduces a bond account to be managed by the Office of the Attorney-General, into which tenants would deposit 10 per cent of their annual rent,” he said, adding that the deposit would be refunded to tenants without interest after they vacate the property.

On tenants’ protection against arbitrary eviction and legal proceedings, Mbah said landlords must properly serve tenants before initiating court action.

“A tenant must be properly served before being charged to court. Without proper service, no case should be established or treated in the first instance,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the amended law would address more than 60 per cent of the challenges residents face when securing rented accommodation in Enugu State.