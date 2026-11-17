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Chiemelie Ezeobi in Antalya, Turkiye

President Bola Tinubu has called for increased concessional financing and reduced cost of capital for developing economies, urging the international community to ensure that climate finance commitments translate into accessible and affordable resources for vulnerable countries.

Tinubu made the call in Nigeria’s national statement at the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Antalya, Türkiye, on Tuesday.

Represented by the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, during plenary in COP31, he

stressed the need for stronger international cooperation to accelerate climate action and support developing countries in addressing the effects of climate change.

The President said the global ambition to mobilise at least $1.3 trillion annually in climate finance by 2035 must translate into accessible and affordable resources, particularly for developing countries.

He said: “We call for increased concessional financing and reduced costs of capital confronting developing economies. We must ensure that the Fund for responding to Loss and Damage delivers timely and meaningful assistance to affected countries.”

Tinubu said Nigeria approached COP31 with the conviction that climate action must support sustainable development and align with national priorities, including expanding access to affordable energy, strengthening food security, promoting industrialisation, creating employment and improving livelihoods.

“For Nigeria, the energy transition must be just, inclusive and responsive to national circumstances,” he said.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to expanding renewable energy deployment while safeguarding energy security and improving access to affordable and reliable electricity.

“Natural gas will continue to serve as an important transition fuel within our energy mix,” he added.

On adaptation and resilience, the President disclosed that Nigeria submitted its National Adaptation Plan in September 2026, outlining interventions in climate-resilient agriculture, early-warning systems and disaster preparedness for vulnerable communities.

He said the plan combined climate risk analysis, economic appraisal, sector strategies and financing approaches to strengthen the country’s capacity to respond to climate challenges.

Tinubu also highlighted Nigeria’s efforts to mobilise climate finance and investment through innovative mechanisms, including the commercial launch of a $300 million Distributed Renewable Energy Fund in September 2026 to mobilise capital for expanding access to clean and reliable energy.

He said Nigeria was equally strengthening its national carbon-market framework and advancing opportunities under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement to mobilise additional resources for domestic climate action.

Emphasising the limitations of national efforts without international support, the President said: “National initiatives alone cannot deliver the scale of transformation required.”

He urged world leaders to ensure that climate ambition was matched with adequate financing and effective implementation, with investments delivering tangible benefits to communities.

“Excellencies, COP31 must mark a decisive turning point in the global climate response, we must strengthen the alignment between climate ambition, financing and implementation, ensure that investments translate into tangible benefits for communities and foster partnerships that deliver lasting and meaningful outcomes,” he said.

Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to an effective multilateral climate system founded on partnerships, calling on world leaders to move beyond commitments to concrete action.

“Let Antalya be remembered as the moment the world moved decisively from commitment to implementation, and from investment to resilience, prosperity and shared development,” he said.

He also thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the government and people of Türkiye for hosting COP31 and their commitment to advancing an inclusive and action-oriented climate agenda.