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David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State Presidential Campaign Council for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election, headed by the Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, is set to host a mega rally for the president.

A message circulated in the state states that all is set for the campaign rally, tagged ‘SoluTinubu 2027’.

The event is expected to take place on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka.

Ahead of the 2027 presidential election, Anambra State is regarded as one of the battleground states, and this is particularly because Tinubu’s main opposition candidate, Mr Peter Obi of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) hails from the state.

The rally, which literally means ‘Follow Tinubu’, is designed to drive votes in Anambra for Tinubu, with Soludo leading the charge.

The campaign is anchored on the mantra that both APC and APGA are progressive parties.

Progressives are working together, a coinage by Governor Soludo, who also chairs the Anambra State Presidential Campaign Council for President Tinubu’s re-election.

The rally is expected to attract several heavyweights and political icons of Igbo extraction, who will make a bold statement affirming Ndi Igbo’s support for President Tinubu in the January 16, 2027 election.