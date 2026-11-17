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*Commission files motion to set aside subpoena on chairman

Lead counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Alex Iziyon, SAN, on Tuesday told a Federal High Court in Abuja that supporters of African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyeye Sowore, have been harassing him since he took the brief of the electoral commission.

Sowore, who is standing trial for allegedly cyberbullying President Bola Tinubu, recently opened his defence. Among the politician’s application was to serve a subpoena compelling the appearance in court of INEC chairman, Prof. Josh Amupitan.

However, Iziyon expressed concern over those who have been inundating him and his legal team with calls and text messages, pleading, “Please, let the courts do this job. Leave the lawyers. Leave their jobs.”

He told the court that his client had filed an application seeking to set aside the subpoena issued on the INEC chairman at Sowore’s instance.

Izinyon said his client wants the subpoena set aside on grounds of alleged irregularities. He added that the application was ripe for hearing since Sowore had been served and was expected to respond.

He also faulted the claim by Sowore’s lawyer, Reuben Adakole, that his client filed an application to amend the subpoena.

The senior lawyer argued that Sowore’s lawyer could not introduce another application seeking to amend the subpoena without properly addressing the existing challenge.

He further argued that the applicant should first clarify whether Sowore intended to withdraw the original subpoena or proceed with the application to amend it.

Izinyon contended that the subpoena could not simply be altered by Sowore without an appropriate order by the court.

Earlier, the trial judge, Justice Mohammed Umar faulted the ex-parte motion filed by Sowore to amend what he said was a defect in the subpoena issued on the Chairman of INEC.

Adakole had told the court that the motion was seeking the court’s permission to amend the subpoena issued by the court and regularise its service on the INEC chairman, adding that he was ready to move it.

Justice Umar however, questioned the propriety of filing an ex parte application when parties were already before the court.

The judge said since the subpoena had already been served and challenged, any application seeking to alter or regularise it should involve the affected parties.

He ordered Sowore’s lawyer to make his application on notice and serve the other parties. The judge adjourned till November 23.

Shortly before the case was adjourned, Izinyon told the judge that since he served Sowore with INEC’s application to set aside the subpoena, his office had received numerous text messages, some of which expressed respect for him, some questioned why he got involved in the case, while others suggested that he was attempting to humiliate or rubbish an individual.

Izinyon expressed concern about the nature of the messages and appealed to those behind the messages to allow the court to hear and determine the case.

Izinyon said: “Please, let the courts do this job. Leave the lawyers. Leave their jobs.”

He further suggested that the messages could have come from supporters of individuals involved in the matter, even though he did not establish who were responsible.

Justice Umar also expressed displeasure that the issue about his ill-health, which informed why the court did not sit on the last day, was made a media item.

He said: “I was not feeling fine. Since I came, I have never been sick. I am a human being. I don’t know why it should be a subject of announcements all over the world that I was sick.”