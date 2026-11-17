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* Party demands forensic audit of NNPCL’s energy security expenditure

* Seeks disclosure of N11.2tr payments to private contractors

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has questioned the transparency of the Federal Government’s management of pipeline security expenditure, alleging that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has an opaque N11.2 trillion balance linked to energy security costs and other deductions from oil revenues.

The opposition party, which expressed concern over what it described as questionable financial disclosures in NNPCL’s audited accounts, said the amount was more than twice the N4.91 trillion allocated to all defence and security agencies in the 2025 budget.

It also claimed that the disputed sum was more than three times the N3.10 trillion allocated to the Ministry of Defence for the Army, Navy and Air Force combined.

The NDC, therefore, demanded an immediate forensic audit of the N11.2 trillion balance, insisting that the government must account for every naira spent on protecting the country’s oil infrastructure, while the Armed Forces continue to grapple with inadequate funding for military equipment.

In a statement issued Tuesday by the spokesperson of its National Campaign Council, Dr. Chiogo Constance Ikokwu, the party said the financial disclosures raised serious questions about the government’s spending priorities, particularly against the backdrop of escalating insecurity across the country.

The statement, titled, ‘How Tinubu’s Administration Presides Over an Opaque N11.2 Trillion Pipeline Security Bill That Doubles the Entire Military Budget While Starving Our Armed Forces and Insecurity Continues to Escalate’, alleged that the amount recorded as ‘other receivables from the Federation’ was tied to energy security costs and unverified off-budget deductions.

According to the NDC, the disparity between the alleged pipeline security expenditure and allocations to the country’s military establishment demands urgent public scrutiny.

“While insecurity continues to escalate across Nigeria, with citizens abducted, slaughtered on farmlands and forced to pay crippling ransoms, this administration presides over books showing trillions tied to protecting oil conduits, even as our Armed Forces remain starved of modern weaponry,” the party said.

It added: “Strip away the accounting jargon, and this N11.2 trillion expenditure looks like nothing more than a massive political patronage slush fund disguised as ‘energy security’.

“Are patronage payouts to political allies now worth more than Nigerian lives?”

The opposition party, however, acknowledged that protecting the country’s oil pipelines and other critical petroleum infrastructure was essential to national economic security.

It argued that the government should adopt modern surveillance technologies and transparent expenditure mechanisms rather than allow huge sums to accumulate under what it described as poorly explained financial arrangements.

The NDC cited fibre-optic sensors, surveillance drones, satellite radar and transparent Host Community Development Trusts as some of the technologies and institutional mechanisms that could strengthen pipeline protection while reducing security costs.

It maintained that the government should prioritise investments in modern equipment for the Armed Forces instead of allowing substantial oil-related security expenditures to remain outside transparent public scrutiny.

The party also questioned the structure of military spending, citing figures which it said showed that 75.9 per cent of the 2026 core defence budget of N3.15 trillion was devoted to personnel costs, while only 14.7 per cent, representing N464 billion, was allocated to capital expenditure on military equipment.

It further alleged that only seven per cent of the 2025 Defence Capital Budget had been released, describing the situation as evidence of the funding challenges confronting the country’s security establishment.

The NDC argued that the alleged funding imbalance could undermine the operational capacity of the military at a time when troops were confronting multiple security threats across different parts of the country.

It said: “Instead of 21st-century technology and empowering our Armed Forces, where 75.9 per cent of the 2026 core N3.15 trillion budget goes to personnel and only 14.7 per cent (N464 billion) to capital weapons, after just seven per cent of the 2025 Defence Capital Budget was released, this government chose opaque patronage.”

The party outlined three demands which it said were necessary to restore public confidence in the management of the country’s petroleum revenues and security expenditure.

First, it demanded an immediate forensic audit of the N11.2 trillion NNPCL energy security balance, with full disclosure of payments made to private contractors and a clear breakdown of legacy deductions.

Second, it called for comprehensive disclosure of funds released for military capital equipment and troop welfare in 2025 and 2026.

Third, it demanded an end to what it described as off-budget deductions, insisting that all oil revenues should be paid into the Federation Account and subjected to appropriation by the National Assembly.

The NDC maintained that Nigerians were entitled to know how much the government spent on protecting oil infrastructure, the identities of contractors involved, the services rendered and the extent to which the expenditure had improved security in oil-producing communities.

It also argued that transparency in the management of petroleum revenues was particularly important because of the country’s persistent security challenges and the competing demands on scarce public resources.

“A government that prioritises opaque political patronage over human life while insecurity continues to escalate has lost its moral legitimacy,” the party declared.

The opposition party subsequently urged Nigerians to support its presidential ticket of Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, saying the candidates were committed to changing the country’s political and economic governance structure.

“The Obi/Kwankwaso ticket believes that Nigeria must work for all, and not a few,” it said.

The statement did not, however, provide a breakdown of the individual transactions making up the N11.2 trillion balance or identify the private contractors allegedly involved in the expenditure.