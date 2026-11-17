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Abdulkabir Olutunde Sulaimon

Every time a student checks an examination result, a hospital retrieves a patient record, or a government agency processes a payment, an invisible network of digital systems is working behind the scenes. We rarely notice these systems when they work. But when they fail, the consequences can be serious: sensitive information is exposed, essential services are interrupted and resources that could improve lives are diverted to repairing the damage.

As societies become more dependent on technology, the challenge is no longer simply adopting new digital solutions. It is ensuring that the systems we already depend on remain secure, reliable, efficient and capable of adapting to changing needs. This question has shaped my professional journey, although that journey began outside technology.

I studied Economics at the University of Lagos in Nigeria, where I learned to examine how organisations allocate resources and make decisions. I later earned a Master of Science in Finance and Risk from the University of Dundee in Scotland, graduating with Distinction. Those experiences taught me to evaluate uncertainty, weigh alternatives and look beyond a decision’s immediate appeal to its lasting value. Today, as a business analyst and digital transformation professional in the United Kingdom, I apply that thinking to the complex relationship between technology, people and organisational performance.

One lesson stands out: meaningful transformation begins with understanding the problem, not selecting the technology. An organisation may invest in a modern platform without knowing how its existing systems exchange information. Processes may survive for years simply because nobody has questioned them. And technical documentation may fall behind as applications and integrations change, leaving critical dependencies poorly understood.

I encountered this challenge while working on the HESA Security Architecture initiative, where I analysed interactions across complex data collection systems. By developing system context diagrams and detailed data flow models, I helped establish how information moved between applications, processes and external interfaces. This gave technical specialists and decision-makers a clearer view of system dependencies to inform security assessments and future planning. It reinforced a principle I consider fundamental: organisations cannot adequately manage risks they do not understand.

Cybersecurity is often associated with firewalls, monitoring tools and sophisticated software. Those safeguards matter, but so does knowing what information an organisation holds, where it travels, who interacts with it and which systems process it. Without that knowledge, even substantial investment can leave important weaknesses unaddressed.

The same principle applies to modernising ageing technology. Legacy systems can remain essential long after they become expensive to maintain or difficult to integrate. Replacing them is rarely as simple as switching off one application and introducing another. Organisations must understand the services that depend on them, the information that must be preserved and the risks of disrupting operations. In my work supporting legacy system retirement and data migration planning, I have seen why careful analysis and collaboration across business, data and technical teams are vital to a safe transition.

Yet security and modernisation are only part of the equation. Transformation must also create measurable value. On Jisc’s Licensing Transformation Programme, I served as Business Analyst and Systems and Technology Workstream Lead, helping identify opportunities to improve established processes through automation. I worked with operational colleagues and technical specialists to examine how work was performed, where delays occurred and which repetitive activities consumed unnecessary time. Stakeholder interviews, process modelling and requirements analysis informed the design of multiple automation solutions that reduced manual effort and improved productivity.

The wider programme enabled more than £5 million in income and delivered efficiency-related cost savings exceeding £7 million. My contribution was to turn operational problems into clear requirements and practical solution designs that supported those outcomes. The experience showed me that innovation does not always require inventing something new. Sometimes it begins with asking why an activity exists and whether there is a simpler, more effective way to achieve its purpose.

These experiences have convinced me that security, modernisation and efficiency should not be treated as separate priorities. A modern system that exposes sensitive data is a liability. A secure system that cannot adapt may eventually hold an organisation back. And an advanced system that does not meet real operational needs offers limited value. The strongest decisions bring engineers, operational teams and leaders together to balance technical feasibility, risk, cost and public value.

My ambition is to contribute to the secure digital transformation of critical data and public-service infrastructure, helping organisations understand complex systems, modernise responsibly and improve the reliability of services people depend on. These challenges cross borders. From Africa to Europe and North America, the need for dependable digital infrastructure is shared, even when institutions and circumstances differ.

I also want to encourage young people, particularly young Africans, to see a place for themselves in this work. My own path from economics and finance into digital transformation has shown me that meaningful change requires more than coding expertise. It needs curiosity, sound judgement, analytical thinking and an understanding of human needs. Experienced professionals have a responsibility to share those lessons and help others develop the confidence to contribute.

The digital backbone of our societies is largely invisible until something goes wrong. Protecting it requires not only better technology, but better questions, informed decisions and people prepared to take responsibility for the systems on which everyday life depends.

* Mr Sulaimon, a Business Analyst and Digital Transformation & Security Specialist, writes from the United Kingdom