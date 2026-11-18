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• Warns against rising political intolerance, violence, says parties are run like cult groups

• Insists concerns are that next elections may degenerate into destructive ethnic rivalry

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Former President Goodluck Jonathan has alleged global apprehension about the possibility of trouble following next year’s general election.

Jonathan said, “People are worried all over the world. Rather than the confidence and optimism we should be inspiring, there is growing apprehension about the likelihood of crises that may follow our elections.”

He warned Nigerian politicians against rising political intolerance ahead of the 2027 elections, cautioning that political parties should not be run like rival cult groups.

Jonathan gave the warning yesterday in Abuja at the third edition of the National Peace and Awareness Conference, organised by Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF).

The 2026 edition of the conference was themed, “Safeguarding Trust and Strengthening Social Cohesion in a Politically Competitive Environment.”

Jonathan, who is Founder of the foundation, decried what he described as an unbearable level of political intolerance, thuggery, and the exploitation of young people as instruments of violence across the country.

He said as a former president, he had received calls from Nigerians and friends of the country across the world expressing concern over the direction Nigeria was heading.

According to him, “We must not ignore these concerns by the people, and we must do everything to prevent it as a nation and as a people.

“Among the issues demanding urgent attention is the growing pulse of political intolerance. It is becoming unbearable. We are running political organisations and campaign teams as cult groups.

“Cult groups are always rivals; you see the other cult group as an enemy, so you must attack, kill, and maim. That is not politics. We must not manage our political systems as cult groups.”

Jonathan also expressed concern over an increasing unwillingness among political actors to accommodate opposing views or recognise the legitimate right of others to compete for political power.

He stated, “All of us have the right to compete for any level of election, from councillorship and state assembly to the presidency.

“This is compounded by political thuggery. The exploitation of our very young people as instruments of violence and acts of political brigandage is happening across the country, and it is very worrisome.”

The former president expressed concern over controversies surrounding conflicting judicial pronouncements and “window shopping” for favourable courts by politicians.

He warned that eroding public confidence in the judiciary could push citizens towards self-help and anarchy.

Jonathan stated that it was worrisome to see courts of coordinate jurisdiction giving conflicting pronouncements on the same matter, and sometimes lower courts sitting as appellate courts over superior courts.

He said, “A growing concern in Nigeria again is like, I wanted to say window shopping of courts, but that is not a correct description.

“People will go to courts where they think those who operate those courts are their friends, and they can carry something from Sokoto to Yenagoa, and from Yenagoa to Kano.

“They are making those of us who are not lawyers start asking what is happening in the country.

“The National Judicial Council (NJC) needs to look into some of these and streamline approaches to litigation in Nigeria so that people will have confidence in the courts.

“When citizens begin to lose faith in the courts and resort to self-help, the consequences can be very disastrous.”

Jonathan compared politics to a football match, explaining that while politicians and parties are the players, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) serves as the referee.

He equally likened the courts to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), and the general public to the supporters, urging citizens, traditional rulers, and religious leaders in mosques and churches to actively reject political excesses rather than remain silent.

He stated, “There are growing concerns that our coming elections may degenerate into destructive ethnic rivalry at both the national and state levels, because the pattern of emerging issues could now ignite ethnic rivalry.

“There is nothing as bad as when ethnicity or religion is brought into elections and becomes confrontational; you can no longer solve the problem.

“Nothing could be more dangerous to our national existence than the deliberate encouragement of ethnic rivalry.

“We must never allow political ambition to undermine the bonds that hold us together as one nation and one country, both at the national and state levels.”

Jonathan reiterated his call to overhaul the country’s political recruitment process ahead of 2027 by prioritising competence and national interest over primordial sentiments.

He said, “Let us choose competence over prejudice, service over personal ambition, and national interest over narrow considerations.

“Our democracy must produce leaders capable of uniting our people and advancing our collective development.”

In her remarks, Executive Director of GJF, Ms Ann Iyonu, called for urgent measures to rebuild public trust in Nigeria’s democratic institutions and strengthen social cohesion ahead of the 2027 polls.

Iyonu warned that political realignments, persistent insecurity, economic pressures, and declining public confidence in institutions were converging to create a fragile pre-election environment capable of deepening national divisions if not responsibly managed.

She stated that recent public opinion data, including the pre-election fact-finding mission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to Nigeria, underscored the urgency of the dialogue.

Iyonu stated, “A 2026 Afrobarometer survey released last week on Nov. 11 reveals a troubling deficit of public trust in Nigeria’s electoral process, with fewer than four in 10 Nigerians expressing confidence that the 2027 general elections will be free and fair.

“A majority anticipate electoral abuses, including vote buying, political violence, disregard for electoral laws, failure to count valid votes, and the announcement of inaccurate results.

“At the same time, the findings show that Nigerians remain committed to democracy, with a clear majority indicating their intention to vote and expressing a preference for candidates whose policies address the nation’s pressing challenges.

“These findings serve as a stark reminder that strengthening trust in democratic institutions and processes is not merely a political imperative, but a peace and security necessity.”