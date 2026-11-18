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Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Finance (FMF) has moved to slash avoidable government expenses on hotels and other privately-owned venues by promoting the use of existing meeting facilities owned by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The initiative which is being driven by the ministry’s Efficiency Office (E-Office), and designed to address the cost implications of government institutions hiring external venues for official meetings while suitable government-owned facilities remain underutilised.

The latest move is coming over a year after the former Finance Minister, Wale Edun, floated the yet-to-be effective BisonFly Project, a strategic initiative aimed st streamlining and reducing air travel costs across MDAs through a centralised, technology-driven booking system.

On the new drive to cut costs associated with hotels, a statement issued on Monday by the FMF’s Head, Information and Public Relations Unit, Efe Ovuakporie, said the E-Office was working towards a more coordinated system in which MDAs can identify and access available meeting facilities across government, reducing unnecessary venue-hire costs while ensuring that public infrastructure delivers greater value.

According to the statement, a key component of the initiative was the compilation of a comprehensive directory of meeting facilities owned by MDAs nationwide.

The directory, which will be published on the Federal Ministry of Finance’s website upon completion, is expected to provide government institutions with information on available facilities and make it easier to identify suitable venues for official engagements.

“The arrangement also presents an opportunity for institutions with available meeting facilities to earn revenue from their use by other MDAs, while promoting better utilisation of existing infrastructure and reducing dependence on commercial venues.

“The development is consistent with the Efficiency Office’s mandate to promote value for money, reduce government overhead expenditure, monitor the utilisation of public assets and identify opportunities for eliminating waste across government institutions.

“In furtherance of this mandate, the Office recently undertook an inspection of shared government facilities across the five South-Eastern states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo. The exercise covered selected Federal Secretariats, Federal Polytechnics, Federal Medical Centres and Federal Universities.

“The inspections assessed the condition, availability, utilisation and maintenance of the facilities, with particular attention to identifying areas where improved management could enhance their usefulness and reduce avoidable expenditure.

“Among the observations were underutilised office spaces and facilities, deteriorating furniture, fittings and equipment, and the need for improved maintenance of some offices and common areas. The teams also identified opportunities to improve the use of conference facilities and strengthen the organisation, storage and preservation of official records,” the statement said.

It added that the E-Office engaged the management of the institutions visited on practical measures to address the identified gaps, including regular maintenance schedules, proper asset inventories, improved records management and more effective arrangements for sharing available facilities.

The findings, the statement explained, will contribute to recommendations for strengthening the management of government assets, improving institutional cooperation and ensuring that infrastructure provided with public funds is put to productive use.

“The Office stressed that the inspections are intended to identify areas for improvement and promote more responsible management of public resources, rather than apportion blame to the institutions concerned.

“Through these interventions, the Federal Ministry of Finance is reinforcing the need for government institutions to look inward, maximise the use of existing assets and eliminate expenditure that can be avoided through better planning and resource sharing,” it noted.