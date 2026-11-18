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Sponsor: Tokunbo Wahab

RENEWAL

Hamzat’s PROMISE: Rebuilding the Foundations of Greater Lagos

Beyond roads, bridges and rail lines, the Renewal agenda proposes a new relationship between infrastructure investment, economic productivity and the quality of everyday life.

Infrastructure has become one of the defining questions of governance in Lagos. Not necessarily because the state has failed to invest in it, but because the scale and speed of its growth continually place fresh demands on facilities that are already under pressure.

A road constructed today may struggle with traffic volumes in a few years. A drainage channel designed for an existing community may become inadequate as new estates emerge. Water infrastructure installed decades ago must contend with changing population patterns, while electricity supply remains an expensive uncertainty for households and businesses.

This is the context in which Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has situated the second pillar of his 2027 governorship manifesto, The Lagos PROMISE.

Known simply as Renewal, the agenda contains 12 pledges distributed across four areas: roads and transport infrastructure, electricity, water supply, and waste management and flood resilience.

Taken together, they raise a larger question about the future of Lagos: can infrastructure development move beyond the construction of new facilities to the creation of systems that are dependable, properly maintained and capable of supporting a growing megacity?

Roads and Bridges: The Importance of What Already Exists

The first three pledges, contained under Building Greater Lagos, address roads and bridges, traffic junctions and rail development.

The Pledge of Roads and Bridges proposes rehabilitating the state road network and restoring bridges to publicly defined standards.

Its significance lies partly in its recognition that maintenance should be treated as an essential component of infrastructure policy rather than an occasional intervention.

Lagos has invested in major roads, bridges and transport corridors under successive administrations. Yet, the experience of commuters demonstrates that the condition of smaller connecting roads can be just as consequential as the existence of major highways.

A journey shortened by a new expressway may still be frustrated by badly maintained feeder roads, damaged intersections or inadequate drainage.

The challenge, therefore, is not only how many kilometres of road are constructed, but how effectively the entire network operates. The Pledge of the Junction addresses a particularly familiar Lagos experience: traffic congestion at critical intersections.

Hamzat proposes a continuous junction-improvement programme beginning with ten identified priority locations, alongside the restoration of traffic signals across the state within the first year.

The importance of this proposal is that congestion is not always caused by an absolute shortage of roads. Inefficient junction designs, poor signal coordination, roadside trading, indiscriminate parking and weak enforcement can reduce the capacity of existing infrastructure.

A comparatively modest junction intervention can sometimes improve traffic flow without the financial and environmental implications of constructing an entirely new road.

But the effectiveness of such measures must be tested through average travel times, traffic speeds and commuter experience, rather than the mere commissioning of redesigned intersections.

Rail Development and the Question of Connectivity

The Pledge of Rail commits to completing the Blue Line extension to Okokomaiko and linking the Red and Blue lines at the National Theatre, Iganmu. This is an important distinction in the development of Lagos mass transit.

A rail line does not derive its full value simply from the distance it covers. Its wider significance emerges when passengers can transfer conveniently between services and complete journeys without unnecessary delays or additional costs.

The proposed connection between the two lines would therefore represent more than a construction milestone. It would address a fundamental problem in urban mobility: fragmentation.

For Lagos to realise the potential of its rail investments, stations must connect effectively with buses, ferries, taxis and other transport services.

The manifesto also discusses the Fourth Mainland Bridge and major federal transport corridors. These, however, involve approvals, financing and institutional arrangements beyond the direct authority of the state government.

The distinction matters because a state administration may control the maintenance of its roads while having a more limited ability to determine the completion of federally controlled or jointly financed infrastructure.

Electricity: The Search for Reliable Power

The second component of Renewal, named IMOLE, addresses electricity through three pledges. Its most ambitious target is the Pledge of Light, an aspiration to increase grid electricity reaching households from approximately 1,000 megawatts to 3,500 megawatts by 2031.

The manifesto acknowledges that Lagos requires substantially more electricity than it currently receives. The proposed increase is therefore a contribution towards addressing an identified deficit, rather than a guarantee that the state’s entire electricity requirement would be met.

The distinction between an aspiration and a firm commitment is particularly relevant here.

Electricity delivery depends on generation, transmission, distribution, financing and regulation.

Although the Electricity Act 2023 and subsequent state legislation have expanded the opportunities for subnational electricity markets, the state cannot independently guarantee every part of the supply chain.

The Pledge of the Market proposes strengthening the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission and establishing a phased state electricity market in partnership with the major distribution companies.

The Pledge of the Renewable Pathway complements this with embedded generation for industrial parks and wider deployment of renewable energy and mini-grid solutions.

For businesses, reliable electricity is not merely a matter of convenience. It affects production costs, competitiveness, employment and the price eventually paid by consumers.

A workshop that spends substantial sums on diesel or petrol generation must recover those costs somehow. A hospital without dependable electricity faces operational risks. A waterworks without reliable power cannot guarantee continuous supply.

Electricity reform therefore connects directly with the other components of Renewal.

Its success would need to be measured not only in megawatts added but in actual hours of supply, affordability, metering, network reliability and reductions in dependence on private generators.

Water: The Infrastructure That Enters Every Home

Water supply forms the third component of Renewal. The manifesto proposes, through the Pledge of the Tap, expanding treatment capacity using Adiyan Phase II and rehabilitating existing waterworks, with the stated objective of providing six million additional residents with clean water every day.

The Pledge of the Regulator seeks to strengthen oversight of water quality, tariffs and service delivery, while the Pledge of the Water Tariff addresses affordability through a proposed Water and Sanitation financing arrangement.

These pledges address a critical problem that does not always receive the political attention accorded to roads or bridges. In many Lagos communities, households depend on privately drilled boreholes, commercial water vendors and other alternatives to reliable public supply.

The consequences extend beyond convenience. Families incur recurring costs in obtaining water, while inadequately regulated sources can create serious public-health concerns.

Completing Adiyan Phase II would represent an important infrastructure milestone. Yet, expanded treatment capacity would not automatically guarantee access unless transmission mains, distribution networks and household connections function effectively.

This is why the proposed rehabilitation of existing waterworks must be considered alongside the expansion programme. There is also a delicate policy balance between financial sustainability and affordability.

Water infrastructure requires substantial capital and recurring maintenance expenditure. At the same time, pricing arrangements must protect households whose incomes cannot support high service charges.

A credible implementation programme would therefore need to show how expanded supply, tariff regulation and support for vulnerable households would operate together.

Waste Management and Flood Resilience

The final three Renewal pledges fall under the ILE MIMO programme, covering waste collection, drainage and environmental resilience.

Through the Pledge of Collection, Dr. Hamzat proposes achieving 95 per cent waste-collection coverage by 2030, supported by community collection arrangements, four transfer stations, a material recovery facility and a waste-to-energy facility.

The manifesto also proposes incorporating informal waste pickers into a more organised system through training, equipment and improved working conditions.

The policy significance extends beyond environmental cleanliness. Waste management is increasingly a question of public health, employment, resource recovery and climate resilience.

Improperly disposed refuse can obstruct drainage channels, contribute to flooding and expose communities to disease.

The Pledge of Clear Drains consequently proposes sustaining primary and secondary drainage maintenance and the Emergency Flood Abatement Gang.

The Pledge of Resilience addresses coastal and low-lying communities through climate adaptation and early-warning arrangements.

These undertakings are interconnected. A drainage channel cannot function effectively when it is filled with refuse, just as improved waste collection cannot eliminate flood risks arising from inadequate drainage capacity, unregulated development or coastal exposure.

For a low-lying coastal state, flood management must increasingly be treated as continuous risk reduction rather than an emergency response whenever heavy rainfall occurs.

The proposed 95 per cent waste-collection target offers a measurable benchmark. But its implementation would have to address collection frequency, equitable coverage, the treatment of collected waste and the long-term financial viability of the system.