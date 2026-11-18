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• Campaign council tells ruling party not to blame it for rejection by Nigerians

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The African Democratic Congress (ADC), has condemned refusal by the Kaduna State Government to grant it access to the Ranchers Bees Stadium for its scheduled rally on 17 and 18 November 2026, describing the decision as deeply troubling for democratic participation.

The opposition party had earlier applied to the state government for use of the stadium.

However, in a letter dated November 12, the state’s Ministry of Local Government, refused approval for the use of the facility, claiming that it was undergoing repairs.

Responding to this development in a statement, National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, questioned the government’s explanation that the stadium was unavailable due to ongoing repairs.

He recalled that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) flagged off its campaign in the same stadium only about three weeks ago.

“We find the excuse quite ridiculous. This was the same stadium where the APC flagged off its presidential campaign on October 24. But we know what they are afraid of.

“Having seen the overwhelming support and the mammoth crowds that have attended our rallies across the North, they don’t want to give people the opportunity to compare those crowds with the poorly attended and easily forgotten APC flag-off,” the party said.

The party insisted that it would hold its rally in the state, even if it meant taking to the streets.

“If the Kaduna State Government will not allow us to campaign peacefully in the stadium, we will exercise our constitutional right to assemble peacefully in the streets. You may deny us a venue, but you cannot deny Nigerians their constitutional right to peaceful assembly.”

The ADC noted that free and fair elections begin with providing all parties a level playing field, reminding the ruling party that public facilities belong to the people, not to the political party occupying Government House.

It warned that public infrastructure paid for with public resources must not be deployed as an instrument of political exclusion.

“If the APC government in Kaduna insists on closing public facilities to us, it would be violating the rights of its citizens to peaceful assembly and democratic choice.

“But our right to campaign in Kaduna or any other part of the country cannot be exercised at the discretion of a state governor,” the party said.

It urged the state government to emulate the salutary examples of the Bauchi and Yobe State Governments.