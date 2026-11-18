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*Case declared as statute-barred, inter alia

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday, November 16, 2026, dismissed a suit seeking to disqualify former Attorney-General of the Federation and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Benue State, Chief Michael Aondoakaa, SAN, from the 2027 election.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2152/2026, was instituted by four individuals from Benue State, David Ejembi, Aondoaver Teryila, Joseph Okpanachi and Benedict Orkume, against Aondoakaa, the PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The plaintiffs had sought to prevent Aondoakaa from participating in the 2027 governorship election, relying on an earlier Supreme Court judgment in Michael Kaase Aondoakaa v. Obot (2022) as the basis for their legal action.

However, delivering judgment, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik held that the plaintiffs lacked the locus standi to institute the suit, stressing that none of them was a party to the earlier Supreme Court proceedings and that the judgment contained no relief granted in their favour.

The court rejected the argument that the plaintiffs’ status as registered voters in Benue State conferred on them the legal right to challenge the nomination and sponsorship of Aondoakaa by the PDP or seek to prevent INEC from accepting and publishing his name as the party’s governorship candidate.

Justice Abdulmalik emphasised that matters relating to the sponsorship and nomination of candidates were within the exclusive legal rights of political parties and their aspirants, not ordinary voters.

The court also held that the suit was statute-barred, having been instituted outside the 14-day period prescribed by law for such actions.

It noted that Aondoakaa was duly nominated by the PDP in May 2026, received his Certificate of Return on June 24, 2026, while INEC published his name as the party’s governorship candidate on August 30, 2026. The plaintiffs, however, instituted the action outside the legally stipulated period.

Consequently, the court upheld the preliminary objections raised by Prof Anthony Ijohor, SAN, and Clement Mue, Esq, representing Aondoakaa and the PDP and dismissed the suit.

The judgment effectively removed the legal challenge mounted by the four plaintiffs against Aondoakaa’s participation in the 2027 Benue governorship election.