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• AFRIGIST trains over 4,000 professionals from 29 African countries

•Adebomehin urges member states to demonstrate greater commitment

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The federal government has underscored the importance of accurate and timely geospatial data to effective urban planning, disaster risk reduction, national security, infrastructure development and sustainable economic growth, urging African countries to strengthen their capacity to generate and utilise the information.

The government said geospatial information had become indispensable to modern governance, particularly as countries grappled with rapid urbanisation, climate change, environmental challenges, insecurity and the need for more efficient management of natural resources.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, stated this in Abuja at the opening of the 57th Governing Council Meeting of the African Regional Institute for Geospatial Information Science and Technology (AFRIGIST).

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Office of the SGF, Dr. Ibrahim Kana, Akume said reliable geospatial data, skilled professionals and strong institutions were essential to achieving Africa’s development aspirations.

“Accurate and timely geospatial data now serves as a critical foundation for effective governance and sustainable development,” he said.

He listed land administration, urban planning, agriculture, environmental management, infrastructure development, disaster risk reduction, security and climate resilience as areas where geospatial information was increasingly critical.

Akume described AFRIGIST as a strategic continental institution for developing the human and institutional capacity required to harness geospatial information for national and regional development.

He noted that Nigeria also relied on geospatial information for national planning, infrastructure development, natural resource management, revenue generation, security and the implementation of government policies and programmes.

The SGF said the institute’s meeting was taking place at a critical period as African countries pursued the African Union’s Agenda 2063, the Sustainable Development Goals and other regional development frameworks.

“These aspirations cannot be effectively realised without reliable geospatial data, skilled professionals, and strong institutions to generate, manage, analyse and disseminate such information,” he stated.

He urged the Governing Council to use the meeting to review the institute’s programmes, strengthen partnerships, explore innovative funding mechanisms and develop a strategic direction that would keep it relevant amid rapid technological changes.

Earlier, the Executive Director of AFRIGIST, Prof. Lazarus Ojigi, disclosed that the institute had trained more than 4,000 professionals from over 29 African countries since its establishment in 1972, with Nigeria accounting for more than 1,800 of the beneficiaries.

He said the beneficiaries included civil and public servants, military personnel and paramilitary officers who had received specialised training in aerospace surveys and geospatial information science and technology.

“In responding to this mandate, the institute from inception has trained over 4,000 persons (comprising civil/public servants, military, paramilitary, etc.) from over 29 countries of Africa. Nigeria has the highest number of trainees of over 1,800,” he said.

Ojigi explained that AFRIGIST’s academic and professional programmes covered different levels of expertise, ranging from technician and technologist training to Master of Science, professional master’s and doctoral qualifications.

He said the institution, formerly known as the Regional Centre for Training in Aerospace Surveys (RECTAS), was a bilingual pan-African organisation operating under the auspices of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).

The executive director said AFRIGIST was funded through a biennial recurrent budget contributed by its eight member states: Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Ghana, Mali, Niger, Nigeria and Senegal.

He commended the federal government for sustaining the institution since its establishment, particularly through the provision of infrastructure in fulfilment of Nigeria’s obligations under the hosting agreement.

Ojigi also acknowledged the financial and personnel contributions of other member countries, noting that their support had helped sustain the institute’s bilingual operations and professional training programmes.

On efforts to expand its continental reach, he disclosed that AFRIGIST was engaging Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, South Africa, Rwanda, Togo and Sierra Leone to increase its membership.

He, however, called for adequate and timely funding, including special intervention from the federal government, to ensure the laboratory was completed and its objectives achieved.

In his remarks, the Surveyor-General of the Federation and Chairman of the AFRIGIST Governing Council, Abuduganiyu Adebomehin, urged member states to demonstrate greater commitment to the institution through sustained financial support, active participation and stronger collaboration.

He said the growing demand for geospatial information across Africa had made AFRIGIST’s mandate increasingly important, particularly as governments deployed technology to address challenges relating to economic planning, land administration, environmental management, food security, public health and national security.

Adebomehin noted that rapid developments in artificial intelligence, earth observation systems, unmanned aerial systems, digital mapping, geospatial data analytics and spatial data infrastructure were creating new opportunities as well as challenges for the institution.

“The rapidly evolving geospatial landscape presents both opportunities and challenges,” he said, stressing the need for AFRIGIST to continually reposition itself to meet emerging technological and professional demands.

He said the Governing Council would review the institute’s activities and performance, examine policy and financial matters, strengthen governance mechanisms and consider strategic initiatives to guarantee its relevance and sustainability.

While reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to hosting and supporting the institution, Adebomehin urged other member countries to demonstrate greater ownership through investment, knowledge sharing and active participation in its programmes.