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• Says democracy suffers when courts confer mandates voters never gave

•Falana seeks overhaul of electoral litigation

Wale Igbintade





A retired Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Oludotun Adefope-Okojie, has cautioned Nigerian courts against declaring candidates winners of elections when the lawful votes cast did not establish that they were chosen by the electorate.

She, however, insisted that judicial intervention must protect rather than undermine the people’s mandate.

Adefope-Okojie maintained that courts should prioritise popular sovereignty in resolving electoral disputes, stressing that the ballot box, not the courtroom, must remain the ultimate source of political authority.

Adefope-Okojie stated this yesterday while delivering the 2026 Gavel International Annual Lecture titled, “Electoral Process in Nigeria: Managing the Boundaries of Judicial Intervention”, at the OPTS Hall of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Ikeja, Lagos.

The retired appellate court judge argued that courts should not award electoral victories to candidates, who were not elected by voters, maintaining that sound electoral adjudication should either affirm the candidate whose victory is established by lawful votes or return the decision to the electorate.

She said where electoral irregularities made it impossible to determine the voters’ actual choice, the appropriate remedy should be a fresh election or rerun rather than a judicial declaration of a winner whose mandate was not established by the votes.

According to her, courts should declare a candidate victorious only where the available lawful votes “clearly” established the outcome.

Where that was not possible, the judiciary should adopt remedies that allow the electorate to determine, who represents them.

On the interpretation of electoral laws, Adefope-Okojie advocated an approach that prioritises substance over form, urging courts to apply procedural rules proportionately and avoid allowing technical defects that occasion no injustice to defeat otherwise meritorious election petitions.

She also called for greater transparency, integrity and impartiality in electoral adjudication, insisting that judgments should be comprehensive, properly reasoned and devoid of political considerations.

To strengthen public confidence in election tribunals, the retired judge urged the Chief Justice of Nigeria, the President of the Court of Appeal and Heads of Court to ensure that prospective tribunal members undergo rigorous integrity screening to establish their impartiality and political neutrality.

Drawing lessons from other jurisdictions, Adefope-Okojie cited landmark electoral decisions in Kenya, Malawi and Ghana as examples of how courts have addressed disputes involving electoral irregularities and the legitimacy of election outcomes.

Also speaking at the event, human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, called on the National Assembly and the judiciary to overhaul Nigeria’s electoral litigation framework to prevent election appeals from overwhelming the Supreme Court.

Falana advocated a return to the previous legal arrangement for resolving governorship election disputes, arguing that such a measure would ease the burden on the apex court.

He noted that efforts to introduce the reform had repeatedly stalled since 2011, criticising what he described as unjustified disparities in the appeal processes governing presidential and legislative election petitions.

Citing controversial past judgments involving Kogi and Zamfara States, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, lamented instances in which court decisions had, in his view, displaced voters’ choices by installing candidates who lost at the polls.

Earlier, the Publisher of Gavel International, Mustapha Ogunsakin, praised Adefope-Okojie’s judicial legacy, recalling her leadership of a 2005 Lagos State tribunal established to investigate security breaches at the Ikeja High Court.