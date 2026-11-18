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• Winning team to receive N10m, second and third place teams get N5m, N3m respectively

Sunday Ehigiator





OPay, in partnership with Google and the federal government’s 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) Programme, has unveiled five finalist teams for its 2026 National Innovation Challenge, following a selection and mentorship process that attracted more than 11,000 students across Nigeria.

The five teams emerged from over 2,200 student teams that participated in the competition, which is designed to promote innovation, digital skills development and practical solutions to everyday challenges.

The finalists are Lyrclip from Miva Open University; Team Paye from Adeleke University; CoursePass from Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH); CampusCheck from Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE); and ResearchFlow from Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU).

According to a statement yesterday, the competition is part of the broader OPay Scholars Programme 2026, which also features a N1.2 billion, 10-year scholarship initiative and OPay Futures.

The selection process began with more than 2,200 student teams, out of which 48 were shortlisted for a six-week employability webinar aimed at strengthening their knowledge, developing workplace-relevant skills and preparing them for subsequent stages of the competition.

At the end of the webinar, 10 teams advanced to an intensive boot camp, where they worked with experienced mentors and industry professionals to develop, test and improve their innovative solutions.

Although four teams were initially expected to progress to the final stage, the organisers selected an additional wildcard finalist following the exceptional performance demonstrated during the boot camp, bringing the total number of finalists to five.

The finalist teams will present their refined solutions to technology industry experts and angel investors at the grand finale, where the top three teams will share a prize pool of N18 million.

The first-place winner will receive N10 million, while the second and third-place winners will receive N5 million and N3 million respectively.

Beyond the cash rewards, the finalists are expected to benefit from industry exposure, professional connections and feedback to help advance their innovations.

Speaking on the initiative, OPay’s Corporate Social Responsibility Manager, Itoro Udo, said the programme was designed to provide young Nigerians with opportunities to translate their potential into tangible achievements.

“We believe young Nigerians should have the opportunity to turn their potential into progress. Through this programme, we are investing in their skills, ideas and future, while supporting solutions that can make a real difference in Nigerian communities,” Udo said.

Also speaking, Google’s Head, Sub-Saharan Africa Android Partnerships and Ecosystem, Ngozi Madueke Dozie, said the finalists demonstrated how young innovators could leverage technology to develop practical solutions.

“Africa’s next wave of innovation will be built by young people whose tools match their ambition. These finalists are a wonderful example, using Gemini to move from idea to working product and to create solutions that serve Nigerians every day,” she said.

She added that Google was excited to support the initiative alongside OPay and the 3MTT Programme.

Similarly, the Head of Learning Systems and Talent Development at 3MTT, Theophilus Osifo, said the partnership demonstrated the importance of connecting technical training with practical economic opportunities.

“3MTT exists to move young Nigerians from training into real economic opportunity, and this partnership with OPay and Google shows what that takes: a real problem to solve, industry mentors, and selection on demonstrated capability rather than credentials alone,” Osifo said.

He congratulated the five finalist teams and expressed optimism about their presentations at the grand finale.

The National Innovation Challenge is part of OPay’s broader commitment to education, youth empowerment and financial inclusion, with the company stating that its scholarship programme is designed to expand access to education, practical skills development and opportunities for young Nigerians.

Through the collaboration, OPay, Google and 3MTT are seeking to bridge the gap between technical education and practical innovation by providing young people with mentorship, industry exposure and funding opportunities.