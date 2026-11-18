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Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has commended the 36 state governors and all 36 State Houses of Assembly for their historic support and unanimous endorsement of the proposed constitutional amendment to establish State Police Services in Nigeria.

The National Chairman described the development as a landmark achievement in Nigeria’s democratic evolution and a significant demonstration of political maturity, national consensus and constructive cooperation among the different tiers of government.

Yilwatda in a statement issued yesterday, by his Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy, Abimbola Tooki, said this during a meeting with some party’s stakeholders in Abuja.

He stressed that the unanimous endorsement by all 36 State Houses of Assembly represented an unprecedented expression of collective commitment to addressing one of the country’s most pressing challenges: the security of lives and property.

Yilwatda particularly applauded the governors for their positive disposition, constructive engagement and support throughout the process, as well as the Speakers and members of the various State Houses of Assembly for recognising the urgency and importance of this far-reaching security reform.

The chairman pointed out that the willingness of all the states, irrespective of their political affiliations and differences, to support the constitutional amendment demonstrates that national security transcends partisan considerations and remains a collective responsibility.

He added: “This development is a powerful affirmation that when the national interest is placed above political differences, our democratic institutions can work together to deliver meaningful solutions to the challenges confronting our country.”

Yilwatda emphasised that the proposed establishment of State Police Services is an important component of President Bola Tinubu’s broader reform agenda aimed at building a more responsive, effective, reliable and practical security architecture for Nigeria.

The chairman added: “For too long, the country’s security challenges have demonstrated the limitations of an overly centralised policing structure in responding adequately to the peculiar security realities of different communities and geographical locations.

“The establishment of state police will provide an additional layer of policing, bringing security administration closer to the people and enabling authorities to respond more promptly to threats within their respective jurisdictions.

“Under the proposed framework, state governments will have greater institutional capacity to complement the Federal Police Service in preventing crime, gathering intelligence, maintaining law and order and protecting communities.

“Among the anticipated benefits of this reform are improved grassroots intelligence gathering, faster response to security emergencies, more effective community policing, better understanding of local security threats and stronger collaboration between federal and state security institutions.”

Yilwatda said it would also strengthen efforts to tackle kidnapping, banditry, communal violence, armed robbery, terrorism and other criminal activities that threaten the safety and economic wellbeing of Nigerians.

Most importantly, he said state police would enhance the capacity of government to identify emerging security threats before they escalate into major security emergencies.

The National Chairman, however, emphasised that the success of this initiative must be anchored on professionalism, adequate training, accountability, respect for fundamental human rights and strict adherence to constitutional provisions.

He noted: “State Police Services must remain institutions established to protect citizens and enforce the law, not instruments for political intimidation or the pursuit of partisan interests.”

Yilwatda commended President Bola Tinubu for his courage, determination and commitment to confronting the country’s security challenges through institutional reforms and practical solutions.

He observed that the President’s approach is driven by the understanding that the primary responsibility of government is the protection of lives and property and that every Nigerian deserves to live in safety, dignity and peace, irrespective of geographical location, ethnic background, religious affiliation or political persuasion.

Yilwatda was of the opinion that the President’s determination to advance the State Police initiative demonstrates his willingness to take difficult but necessary decisions in the overriding interest of national security.

He called on Nigerians to look beyond political rhetoric and assess the direction of the country based on the policies, decisions, institutional reforms and measurable commitments being pursued by the present administration.

According to him, nation-building requires courage, consistency, experience and the willingness to confront difficult challenges rather than abandon necessary reforms whenever they become politically inconvenient.

The chairman said Nigeria cannot afford to repeatedly interrupt its reform journey or return to the uncertainties of leadership approaches that have failed to deliver sustainable solutions to the country’s fundamental challenges.

As the nation approaches the January 16, 2027 presidential election, the APC National Chairman urged Nigerians across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to come out en masse and vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election.

He pointed out that continuity would provide the opportunity to consolidate ongoing reforms, strengthen the security architecture, deepen economic recovery, improve infrastructure, expand opportunities for young Nigerians and build on the foundations already being established for a more prosperous country.

The Chairman insisted that the forthcoming election presents Nigerians with an important choice between sustaining a reform programme that is already producing institutional changes and embracing political alternatives that must be judged against their records in public office.

He cautioned Nigerians against entrusting the future of the country to political actors whose overriding ambition appears to be occupying the highest political office at all costs, rather than presenting credible, practical and sustainable solutions to the nation’s challenges.