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Funmi Ogundare





The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, yesterday called for stronger collaboration among tertiary institutions, industries, research organisations and government to bridge skills gaps, promote innovation and reposition Nigeria’s education system for national development.

He said the country must move away from an education system driven largely by certificates to one that prioritises practical competence, creativity, problem-solving and the ability of graduates to translate knowledge into economic value.

Hamzat made the call at the 38th convocation lecture of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), titled, ‘From Silos to Synergy: Reimagining the Nigerian Tertiary Education System for National Transformation’.

He said Nigeria could not achieve meaningful national development if its educational institutions, industries and government continued to operate independently despite having interconnected responsibilities.

According to him, the disconnect between academia and industry, universities and polytechnics, research and commercial application, as well as government policies and institutional implementation, has limited the capacity of tertiary education to contribute effectively to national transformation.

Hamzat who was represented by the Lagos State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Hon. Tolani Sule, noted that while industries needed skilled manpower, research-driven solutions and technological innovation, academic institutions required practical exposure, industry intelligence, investment and opportunities for students and researchers to apply their knowledge.

“Industry should not be a distant observer of tertiary education. It must become an active stakeholder in shaping the competencies, research priorities and practical experiences that our institutions provide,” he stated.

The deputy governor stressed that tertiary institutions must reconsider an education model that places excessive emphasis on certificates without giving equal attention to competence, creativity, adaptability and problem-solving.

He stated that, “a degree should represent more than the successful completion of an academic programme. Graduates must demonstrate the capacity to think critically, apply knowledge, work collaboratively and contribute meaningfully to society.”

He also advocated credit-transfer arrangements, joint research programmes, shared facilities and structured academic pathways that would allow learners to progress across different levels and forms of education.

On research and innovation, he said Nigeria was not short of intellectual talent but faced challenges in translating research findings into commercially viable solutions.

He, however, stressed the need for increased research funding, innovation hubs, university-based enterprises and a supportive environment for collaboration between researchers and businesses.

The deputy governor further called for a shift towards competence-based education, urging institutions to regularly review their curricula to reflect emerging technological and workplace realities.

He also urged the government and stakeholders to change the perception that Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) was inferior to conventional university education.

“A country cannot industrialise without technicians. It cannot build modern infrastructure without skilled artisans. It cannot sustain advanced manufacturing without competent technical personnel,” he said.

He urged institutions to measure their contributions not only by the number of graduates and academic publications they produced but also by their ability to solve societal problems, stimulate enterprise and improve national productivity.

In his remarks, the Rector of the college, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul stressed the theme of the lecture, canvassing stronger collaboration among tertiary institutions, industries, research institutions and government to address the country’s development challenges.

He noted that for too long, education, industry, research and public policy had operated within separate institutional boundaries, limiting opportunities for shared learning, innovation and collective impact.

According to him, Nigeria’s tertiary education system must move beyond producing graduates for the labour market to developing innovators, entrepreneurs and problem-solvers capable of shaping the economy.

“The future of tertiary education must be anchored on stronger connections between institutions and industries, between research and practical application, and between knowledge acquisition and economic opportunity,” he said.

The rector also stressed the need for tertiary institutions to align their programmes with emerging technological and economic realities through continuous innovation in teaching and learning, interdisciplinary engagement and stronger industry partnerships.

The success of educational institutions, he noted, should not be measured only by the number of graduates produced but also by the solutions they generate and their contributions to industry, enterprise and society.

Abdul urged the graduands to embrace lifelong learning, cultivate entrepreneurial mindsets and develop the capacity to apply their knowledge, collaborate across disciplines and respond creatively to emerging challenges.

He also commended the Federal Ministry of Education for its policy direction and commitment to advancing technical and vocational education in the country.

The rector stated that the presidential approval for the institution’s conversion presented an opportunity to advance its contribution to national development, adding, “the future of tertiary education depended on the collective ability of institutions to connect knowledge with opportunity, innovation with enterprise and education with national aspirations.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of the occasion and Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Sa’idu Ahmed, stressed the need to preserve the institution’s technical orientation and radically review its curriculum following its conversion to a University of Technology, urging the management not to compromise its founding character.

Ahmed, represented by a former Vice Chancellor and Professor of Construction Management, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kabir Bala, cited the experience of some institutions in the United Kingdom that underwent similar conversions, noting that they had to strengthen their Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes.

He stressed the need for the college to equip students with entrepreneurial skills that would enable them to transform innovative ideas into viable business opportunities.

“The college must take centre stage in creating workable start-ups, enabling students to develop products that can be patented,” Bala said, while calling for stronger collaboration among Nigerian institutions to achieve this objective.