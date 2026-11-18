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• Seizes 634 cocaine pellets weighing 13.8kg from drug mules bound for Europe through Niger, Libya

• Marwa warns traffickers: No safe route out of Nigeria, whether by air, road or desert

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has dismantled a transnational cocaine trafficking network operating between Lagos and Kano, arresting eight suspected members accused of moving illicit drugs from Nigeria through Niger Republic and Libya to Europe.

The suspects, who allegedly operated as drug couriers, were arrested during intelligence-led operations in Lagos and Kano after swallowing hundreds of cocaine pellets intended for transportation across international borders.

The eight suspects collectively excreted 634 wraps of cocaine weighing 13.795 kilogrammes while under observation in NDLEA custody, exposing what the agency described as an organised trafficking route linking Nigeria’s commercial capital to the country’s northern borders and onward to Europe.

According to the spokesman of the anti-narcotics agency, Femi Babafemi, the operation which took place between October 30 and 31, 2026, involved operatives of the NDLEA Special Operations Unit and officers of the agency’s command at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

The first suspect, 57-year-old Okwudiba Damian, was arrested on Friday, October 30, at Nice Touch Hotel, Ago Palace, Okota, Lagos. He subsequently excreted 74 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.650 kilogrammes.

The following day, NDLEA operatives intercepted four other suspected couriers at the domestic terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 (MM2), Lagos, as they prepared to board a flight to Kano.

They were identified as 43-year-old Jackson Ahamefule, who excreted 90 wraps weighing 1.950 kilogrammes; 47-year-old Nwafor Emmanuel, who excreted 85 wraps weighing 1.750 kilogrammes; 38-year-old Marcel Nnabuike, who expelled 75 wraps weighing 1.655 kilogrammes; and 44-year-old Onyenwuba Ignatius, who excreted another 75 wraps weighing 1.650 kilogrammes.

The five suspects arrested in Lagos collectively excreted 399 wraps of cocaine weighing 8.655 kilogrammes.

Babafemi said further intelligence gathered from the Lagos operation revealed that other members of the trafficking network had already travelled to Kano, prompting the NDLEA to mobilise officers at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport to intercept them.

He further noted that three additional suspects were subsequently identified and arrested at the arrival hall of the airport’s domestic terminal.

They were 48-year-old Chinweike Ephraim Ifechukwu, 45-year-old Edezuno John Nwaorji and 31-year-old Chukwudi Chinaka.

A body scan conducted on the suspects reportedly confirmed that they had also ingested cocaine pellets. They were consequently placed under medical observation to enable the recovery of the concealed substances.

During the observation period, Ifechukwu excreted 85 pellets weighing 1.853 kilogrammes; Nwaorji excreted 80 pellets weighing 1.752 kilogrammes, while Chinaka expelled 70 pellets weighing 1.535 kilogrammes.

The three suspects recovered a combined 235 pellets weighing 5.140 kilogrammes.

According to the NDLEA, preliminary findings indicated that the suspects planned to transport the cocaine by road from Kano through Niger Republic and Libya, with Europe as the ultimate destination.

The arrests have exposed the alleged use of Nigeria’s domestic aviation network as part of a wider international trafficking chain, with couriers moving from Lagos to Kano before continuing their journey overland through the Sahel and North Africa.

The development also underscores the security challenges posed by transnational drug trafficking networks that exploit multiple transportation routes and international borders to move illicit substances.

Reacting to the breakthrough, NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.), commended operatives of the Special Operations Unit and the Kano airport command for what he described as intelligence-driven coordination, speed and professionalism.

He said the collaboration between the two commands ensured that none of the eight suspected couriers escaped arrest.

“This cartel thought it had found a back door to Europe through our northern borders and the Sahara. Their arrests are a message to drug barons and their couriers that there is no safe route out of Nigeria.

“Whether they go by air, by road or through the desert, we will trace them, find them and bring them to justice,” Marwa said.

He also warned young Nigerians against allowing themselves to be recruited as drug couriers, stressing the potentially fatal consequences of swallowing cocaine pellets.

“Swallowing wraps of cocaine is a death wish. One burst pellet can kill a mule before the journey ends. No amount of money is worth that risk,” he warned.

The NDLEA has repeatedly warned that the use of human drug couriers remains a dangerous trafficking method, as leakage or rupture of an ingested cocaine package can cause a potentially fatal overdose.

The latest arrests represent another test of Nigeria’s efforts to disrupt international drug supply chains, particularly networks that exploit the country’s airports, road corridors and porous regional borders to facilitate the movement of narcotics.

The agency said the operation demonstrated its determination to track trafficking networks beyond conventional airport interception points and pursue those attempting to use alternative routes through the Sahel and the Sahara Desert.