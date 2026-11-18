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Alex Enumah in Abuja





The Abuja division of the National Industrial Court, has refused to hear a motion against the conduct of the national election of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) slated for November 24.

Two members of the Committee Muawyya Hassan and Usman Garo had through their counsel, A.F Obainoke approached the court praying it stop the forthcoming election among others.

Listed as the sole respondent in the suit marked: NICN/ABJ/351/2026 is the national chairman of the association, Alhaji Ibrahim Olaniyan.

The Claimants are seeking an interlocutory injunction restraining respondent from conducting any election into the national offices of the PCRC pending the determination of the matter.

The Claimants are also praying the court to grant an order freezing all the bank accounts of PCRC until the final determination of the matter.

They further want the court to grant an order directing the inauguration of an interim body to manage the affairs of the PCRC at the expiration of the current terms of all the national officers from persons other than the respondent.

The Claimants grouse among others was that the respondent has abused his office, removed them (Claimants) from the committee’s WhatsApp group and not allowing the committee’s financial account to be audited.

However, the respondent through his counsel, Chizoba Agbo filed a preliminary objection challenging the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the matter.

The respondent is praying the court to decline jurisdiction to entertain the suit on the grounds that the dispute, as disclosed by the claimants and reliefs sought is essentially an internal leadership, administrative, electoral, disciplinary and financial dispute within the PCRC which has not been shown to constitute a labour, employment, trade union, industrial relations or workplace dispute within the meaning of Section 245(c) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria .

In addition, the respondent submitted that the claimants have not demonstrated that PCRC is a registered trade union or that the association is an association relating to employment, labour, industrial relations or the workplace within the contemplation of Section 254(c) (1)(i)(vi) of the Constitution.

The respondent further submitted that where PCRC has not been joined in the substantive proceedings, the Court ought not to make binding orders directly affecting its property, funds, constitutional organs and institutional rights without affording it the opportunity to be heard.

At the resumed hearing, claimant counsel had made frantic effort for the court to hear and decide his application seeking to stop the election.

Opposing, the respondent counsel submitted that there was nothing before the court as PCRC is not a legal entity and hence was not joined in the suit, adding that based on that, the court cannot decide on anything.

Meanwhile, the presiding judge, Justice Emmanuel Subilimi did not hear, neither made any decision on the application.

He consequently adjourned till January 19, 2027 for adoption of processes.